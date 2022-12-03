Seeing 'The Writing On The Wall': Big-Name Personalities Attempting To Flee CNN As Chris Licht's Takeover Leaves Staffers In Disarray

Big-name personalities are attempting to flee CNN amid Chris Licht's network shakeup, RadarOnline.com has learned after the new CEO outlined changes that can be anticipated as hundreds of staffers are laid off as part of a wider effort to cut costs.

The newshounds have been on the hunt for possible work opportunities elsewhere, an insider dished. "They're seeing the writing on the wall and are desperate to salvage their careers and get new gigs as their current network crumbles in the ratings."