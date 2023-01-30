'Stick A Fork In It, It's Done': CNN Records Its Worst Ratings In 9 Years

CNN continues to struggle under the new direction of Chris Licht after it was revealed the news network recorded its worst ratings in nine years last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come less than one year after Licht took over as CEO and chairman of CNN following Jeff Zucker’s unceremonious departure, the once-celebrated news network is still struggling to attract new viewers despite a series of sudden shakeups to its programs’ lineups.