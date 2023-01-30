Armie Hammer Off The Hook In Lawsuit Accusing Him Of Blowing Off $67,000 American Express Bill
Armie Hammer finally received some good news after a lawsuit accusing him of refusing to pay his credit card bill has been dismissed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents, the disgraced actor has one less legal problem to worry about now that American Express has asked the court to dismiss its civil lawsuit against him.
The filing notes that American Express wants the entire case dismissed. Hammer had yet to respond to the case but all signs point to the matter being resolved behind the scenes.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, as the backlash against Hammer was growing after women came forward to reveal his alleged cannibalism kink and accused him of abuse, he was hit with the lawsuit. Hammer has denied all allegations of wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crime.
The LAPD had been investigating the actor but has yet to present their findings. Back in September, sources claimed it was an ‘ongoing’ case. Sources close to Hammer do not believe he will be charged.
In the lawsuit, American Express accused Hammer of owing $67,000 on his credit card. They said the account had been open since 2011 but only recently went unpaid. A source close to the couple told TMZ that the lawsuit was the result of Hammer’s divorce.
The source said the debt would be resolved once the divorce settlement was hammered out. It would appear Hammer and his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers are close to settling their divorce.
The debt being exposed came as Hammer lost deal after deal in Hollywood. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, at one point, Hammer was spotted selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, sources close to the situation revealed that Armie has been reaching out to his famous friends in an attempt to revive his career.
Hammer has become close with Robert Downey Jr. who has been supporting the actor while others have turned their back on him.
"Robert's been a soft touch for Armie," an insider said. "He's started looking for new benefactors" — including former friends Henry Cavill, Julia Roberts, and his Lone Ranger costar Johnny Depp.”
"Few take his calls, but at least Johnny listens," the source said. "Johnny knows what it's like to be a pariah."