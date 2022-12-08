‘He’s Filled With Regret’: Armie Hammer Was Estranged From His Late Father Michael Before His Death, Actor Suffering Emotionally
Disgraced movie star Armie Hammer has a hole in his heart — and his pockets — after failing to mend fences with his dad before the millionaire mogul’s death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, businessman Michael Hammer, 47, lost his cancer battle on Nov. 20. But sources said he’d long ago cut off his cash-strapped son, 36, whose sex scandals upended a once-promising career.
“Armie didn’t realize Michael was at death’s door because they really hadn’t spoken and he had become the black sheep of the family,” confided a friend.
On top of his father’s death, a slew of women has accused the Call Me By Your Name star of emotional and sexual abuse — and harboring creepy cannibalism fantasies.
He insisted all his encounters were consensual. But now sources said the Lone Ranger star is struggling to land acting gigs and navigate his divorce from TV personality Elizabeth Chambers.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, following the sexual abuse accusations, Hammer fled to the Cayman Islands. The actor started work as a timeshare salesman. Photos leaked of the once A-list star in a blue button-up talking to potential customers.
LAPD launched an investigation into the actor but no criminal charges have been filed against him. Sources close to the actor do not believe any charges will be filed by the District Attorney.
“Losing his father has been a major blow — both emotionally and financially,” a friend spilled. “He’s filled with regret now.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Michael passed away last month after being ill for some time. The American businessman worked at Occidental Petroleum, the company his grandfather Armand had led.
Michael was the head of several companies during his life including Hammer Productions, the Armand Hammer Foundation, Hammer Galleries, and the Hammer International Foundation.
Michael is survived by his wife Misty and his sons Armie and Viktor. He will be laid to rest at the family’s mausoleum located in the Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park. Armand and other family members were buried at the spot.