‘He’s Filled With Regret’: Armie Hammer Was Estranged From His Late Father Michael Before His Death, Actor Suffering Emotionally

Disgraced movie star Armie Hammer has a hole in his heart — and his pockets — after failing to mend fences with his dad before the millionaire mogul’s death, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, businessman Michael Hammer, 47, lost his cancer battle on Nov. 20. But sources said he’d long ago cut off his cash-strapped son, 36, whose sex scandals upended a once-promising career.