Embattled Actor Armie Hammer Spotted For First Time Since Father Michael's Death
Armie Hammer broke over, stepping out for the first time since his father Michael Hammer's death. The embattled author, 36, looked stoic and upset while walking around the Venice, CA, area just hours after the news of his businessman dad's passing hit the web, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Call Me By Your Name star couldn't hide his emotions, appearing distraught while walking around the area solo on Wednesday. In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, Armie was photographed wearing a gray t-shirt, jeans, and white Jesus sandals.
The accused cannibal sported a mysterious mustache across his face while ignoring cameras as eager paparazzi snapped away.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Michael passed away on Sunday at the age of 67. Sources revealed he died in his sleep after being sick for a while.
A representative for the family later confirmed the news, revealing, "Michael Hammer has passed away after a long, hard fight with cancer," adding the millionaire oil mogul "is now at peace."
Armie's dad left behind his wife Misty and 34-year-old son Viktor. He divorced Armie's mother, his first wife Dru Ann Mobley, in 2012 after nearly 30 years of marriage.
The Social Network star's dad's death takes the spotlight off of him for once.
On top of Armie's family issues, the actor is battling major legal woes and his split from Elizabeth Chambers. Despite Elizabeth filing for divorce, sources revealed she's been chewing over the possibility of reconciliation.
The TV personality filed for divorce when the troubled On the Basis of Sex stud was barraged by ex-girlfriends accusing him of being a sadistic, cannibalistic abuser — all of which he denied.
But Chambers has shocked her inner circle by announcing she and Armie "are in a really great place" as they spent time with kids Harper, 7, and Ford, 5, and her baby daddy works "on his healing."