'Wednesday Addams' Actress Lisa Loring Dies After Suffering Stroke At 64

"Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it and she passed last night," Jacobson continued the announcement. "She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams."

Loring's daughter, Vanessa Foumberg, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter on her mother's death.

"She went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands," Foumberg shared of her mother's passing.

Loring was most known for her role as the sharp-witted Wednesday, but her life on-screen included numerous works.