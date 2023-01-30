'Wednesday Addams' Actress Lisa Loring Dies After Suffering Stroke At 64
Lisa Loring, the actress most famously known for starring as Wednesday Addams on The Addams Family, passed away at age 64 on January 28 of complications from a stroke, RadarOnline.com has learned.
It was revealed that The Addams Family actress had suffered a stroke days caused by high blood pressure.
A family friend, Laurie Jacobson, announced Loring's death in a Facebook post on January 29.
"It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring," Jacobson wrote in the caption. "4 Days ago she suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure."
The family friend revealed Loring had been on life support.
"Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it and she passed last night," Jacobson continued the announcement. "She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams."
Loring's daughter, Vanessa Foumberg, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter on her mother's death.
"She went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands," Foumberg shared of her mother's passing.
Loring was most known for her role as the sharp-witted Wednesday, but her life on-screen included numerous works.
In addition to bringing the Addams family to life, Loring starred in Phyllis Diller's short-lived series The Pruitts of Southhampton, as well as cameos on Fantasy Island, Barnaby Jones, The Girl From U.N.C.L.E., and the recurring act of Cricket Montgomery in hit soap As the World Turns from 1980 to1983.
The famed actress' death comes after her the success of Netflix's Wednesday, which reimagined a modern version of her classic role.
Loring once described her vision of Wednesday to Variety as "sweet-natured but gloomy."
According to People, Loring's interpretation of her character was a young girl who "had a penchant for collecting creep pets including a black widow spider named Homer and a lizard named Lucifer, as well as playing with a headless doll."
As interesting as her on-screen character was, Loring also lived an eclectic life. She was first married to her childhood sweetheart, Farrell Foumberg, at age 15. The couple welcomed her first daughter, Vanessa, a year later before they divorced in 1974.
Loring married actor Doug Stevenson in 1981. They had one daughter together, Marianna Stevenson. Loring divorced her second husband two years later.
In 1987, the soap actress married Jerry Butler, who she divorced in 1992. Her fourth and final marriage was to Graham Rich in 2003. They divorced 11 years later in 2014.
"Beautiful, kind, a loving mother, Lisa's legacy in the world of entertainment is huge. And the legacy for her family and friends — a wealth of humor, affection and love will long play in our memories," the family friend's Facebook post added. "RIP, Lisa. Damn, girl ... you were a ton of fun."