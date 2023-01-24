Your tip
‘Simply Harassing Me’: Christina Ricci Rushes To Court After Ex-Husband Tries To Block Her Traveling To Canada With Their Son

christina ricci her ex husband james heerdegen pp
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 24 2023

Christina Ricci has rushed back to court pleading with the judge presiding over her bitter divorce to shut down her ex-husband’s attempt to block their son from traveling with her, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Ricci and her legal team told the court that her ex James Heerdegen said he would be seeking an indefinite suspension of her right to travel out of the country with their son.

christina ricci her ex husband james heerdegen
Ricci and Heerdegen settled their divorce in December. They agreed to share joint legal custody with Ricci and awarded the majority of physical custody. Neither was to be paid support, but Ricci said she would cover private schooling and uncovered medical expenses.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this month, Ricci demanded her ex be stripped of overnight visits with their son. Ricci demanded Heerdegen enroll in a parenting class before regaining his custody time.

In response, he accused her of psychologically abusing their son. “She shares details of our marriage that are often fabricated, and certainly inappropriate for a young child” to hear,” he wrote in a declaration filed in the case.

christina ricci her ex husband james heerdegen
At a hearing on January 6, the judge ruled Heerdegen would no longer have overnight visits until the matter was heard by the court at a future court date. The order read, “The Court is making this order in the best interests of the minor child to preserve the calm pending a full hearing in light of the accusations and counter-accusations.” Both parents were ordered to enroll in a parenting class.

A hearing was scheduled for March. Now, Ricci has demanded Heerdegen’s request to prevent her from traveling with their son be denied.

christina ricci her ex husband james heerdegen
She said, “Jimmy is simply harassing me at this point and is taking out his anger on me because the Court temporarily eliminated his every other Saturday overnight. Jimmy is abusing this process by going into Court on an emergency basis asking for completely baseless custody orders. He will use the excuse that he does not have a lawyer, and does not know what he is doing, but he does not have to be a lawyer to know how to abuse the Court system.”

Further, she said that, “If Jimmy felt that [their son] was in any danger, presumably he would have spoken to the attorney for our son. He did not do that be cause he knows that the only danger posed to [our son] is his own unfitness.”

Ricci said she needs to travel to Vancouver to film a project from January 31 to February 10. Ricci said she has always traveled with their son if her trip is longer than 5 days.

christina ricci her ex husband james heerdegen
Ricci said, “He is only doing what he can to punish me because he is incapable of being child-centered, which is exactly why he no longer has overnights.”

Heerdegen has yet to respond.

