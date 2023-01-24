‘Simply Harassing Me’: Christina Ricci Rushes To Court After Ex-Husband Tries To Block Her Traveling To Canada With Their Son

Ricci and Heerdegen settled their divorce in December. They agreed to share joint legal custody with Ricci and awarded the majority of physical custody. Neither was to be paid support, but Ricci said she would cover private schooling and uncovered medical expenses.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this month, Ricci demanded her ex be stripped of overnight visits with their son. Ricci demanded Heerdegen enroll in a parenting class before regaining his custody time.

In response, he accused her of psychologically abusing their son. “She shares details of our marriage that are often fabricated, and certainly inappropriate for a young child” to hear,” he wrote in a declaration filed in the case.