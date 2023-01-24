Aaron Carter’s Sister Angel Reaches Deal With Late Pop Star’s Fiancée Melanie Martin, New Administrator Of Estate To Be Appointed
Aaron Carter’s sister Angel will no longer be seeking to become administrator of her late brother’s estate and has reached a deal with his fiancée Melanie Martin where they agreed to hire a third party to take control, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Angel and Melanie have informed the court of their agreement. As we previously reported, Angel rushed to court days after her brother’s death asking to be put in charge of handling his assets and debts.
She estimated the estate to be worth around $500k with his most valuable assets being his home in Lancaster, California — the same home where Aaron was found dead inside the bathtub back in November. Angel named Aaron’s son Prince, who he had with Melanie, as a beneficiary.
The new filing noted that “Petitioner and mother of minor heir have both consented to a third-party administrator. “ Melanie then nominated a third party named Aileen Federizo to act as the administrator.
Melanie’s lawyer provided further details about his client and her son Prince. As we previously reported, Aaron did not have custody of his son at the time of Aaron’s death.
Melanie’s lawyer said that at the time of Aaron’s death, “jurisdiction over the decedent’s son, Prince, was under the Dependency Court of the Los Angeles County Superior Court.”
He explained, “As of this Declaration, the Descendant’s son is still subject to such proceedings with the anticipated termination of March 16, 2023.” The lawyer explained that no probate guardianship of the Estate of Prince Lyric Carter can be filed until the termination of the Dependency Court.
The lawyer said that Melanie had been awarded full custody of Prince in the Dependency Court matter.
The judge has yet to sign off on the third party being appointed.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Aaron’s estate has been hit with multiple creditor claims. The first came from a biohazard company that said they are owed $33K for a cleanup they did at Aaron’s home. The second was filed by Wells Fargo which accused Aaron of owing thousands at the time of his death.