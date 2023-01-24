Aaron Carter’s Sister Angel Reaches Deal With Late Pop Star’s Fiancée Melanie Martin, New Administrator Of Estate To Be Appointed

Aaron Carter’s sister Angel will no longer be seeking to become administrator of her late brother’s estate and has reached a deal with his fiancée Melanie Martin where they agreed to hire a third party to take control, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Angel and Melanie have informed the court of their agreement. As we previously reported, Angel rushed to court days after her brother’s death asking to be put in charge of handling his assets and debts.