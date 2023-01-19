Your tip
Aaron Carter’s Estate Hit With $33k Bill Over Biohazard Cleanup At Home Where Pop Star Died

aaron carter pp
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 19 2023, Published 10:27 a.m. ET

Aaron Carter's estate has been hit with a $33k bill for work done to the home the late pop star died in following his tragic death, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents, a company called Sterile Pros, LLC said they did work on Aaron’s Lancaster, California home last year. The biohazard cleanup company said they are owed thousands.

aaron carters family says he didnt drown was sold drugs overdose
Source: MEGA

According to The Blast, the company filed a “mechanic’s lien” on the home that Aaron and Melanie once shared together. Melanie has since moved out of the property.

Sterile Pros, LLC claimed they provided, “labor, services, equipment, and/or materials upon the premises, and upon every estate or interest in such structures and improvements.”

aaron carters family says he didnt drown was sold drugs overdose pp
Source: MEGA

The company said Aaron C. Carter is the listed property owner, but Melanie was named on the contract. As RadarOnline.com first reported, the pop star died at his home on November 5, 2022, at 34. He was found in his bathtub.

Aaron was cremated less than a week later. An autopsy was completed but the cause of death has yet to be determined. Recently, Melanie and Aaron’s mother told TMZ that they don’t believe Aaron died from drowning.

MORE ON:
Aaron Carter
They claim investigators told them there was no water found in Aaron’s lungs which rules out a drowning. Melanie and Jane believe his death was due to drugs.

Melanie told the outlet that she went through Aaron’s phone after his death. She found a text message from an unknown number telling Aaron he owed $800 for an unknown substance.

aaron carters family says he didnt drown was sold drugs overdose
Source: MEGA
The person reportedly told Aaron he needed to pay despite the pop star telling the man he didn’t want the substance anymore.

Melanie said Aaron asked the individual if he was being threatened but then the conversation went cold. She said she turned over all the evidence to investigators this month. The family believe Aaron could have meet with the person before his death and received a substance that was deadly.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Aaron’s sister Angel went to court weeks after his death to become administrator of his estate.

Aaron left behind a 1-year-old son Prince, who he shared with Melanie.

