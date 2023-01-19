Harrison Ford 'Confronted' Anne Heche On Movie Set Over Rumors She & Ellen DeGeneres Were Having A Child Together, Posthumous Memoir Reveals

Anne Heche’s posthumous memoir is set to share a number of surprising revelations, including one incident where actor Harrison Ford “confronted” her regarding a rumor about the actress and Ellen DeGeneres, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Heche’s upcoming posthumous memoir, titled Call Me Anne, focuses extensively on her relationships as she was making a name for herself in Hollywood in the 1990s – particularly her relationship with DeGeneres between 1997 and 2000.