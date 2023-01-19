Harrison Ford 'Confronted' Anne Heche On Movie Set Over Rumors She & Ellen DeGeneres Were Having A Child Together, Posthumous Memoir Reveals
Anne Heche’s posthumous memoir is set to share a number of surprising revelations, including one incident where actor Harrison Ford “confronted” her regarding a rumor about the actress and Ellen DeGeneres, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Heche’s upcoming posthumous memoir, titled Call Me Anne, focuses extensively on her relationships as she was making a name for herself in Hollywood in the 1990s – particularly her relationship with DeGeneres between 1997 and 2000.
But in 1997, after Heche and DeGeneres officially started dating, the late actress was allegedly confronted by both Ford and movie director Ivan Reitman on the set of Six Days, Seven Nights over rumors Heche and DeGeneres were having a child together.
“Our 'pregnancy' was everywhere,” Heche writes in Call Me Anne. “[Ford and Reitman] showed me this as proof of why this openness about my relationship was becoming a pain in the ass for them.”
“Why, Ivan asked me, can't I just be like Jodie Foster?” she continued “(I didn't know what that meant. ‘Everybody knows it,’ he explained, ‘it’ being her sexuality. ‘She just doesn't talk about it.')”
Although Heche makes it clear she was surprised by Ford’s confrontation, she ultimately forgave the Indiana Jones actor over the incident and even included him in a blurb for the posthumous memoir by writing: “How Harrison Ford became my on-set mentor.”
Heche also spoke out about her professional relationship with Ford during an interview in 2020 and how the actor “saved” her part in Six Days, Seven Nights.
“I would not have gotten that movie,” Heche writes. “He called me the day after they said I wasn't gonna get it, because I took Ellen to the [Volcano] premiere, and Harrison Ford, he was a hero.”
“He said, ‘Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn who you're sleeping with. We're gonna make the best romantic comedy there is, and I'll see ya on the set,’” she adds.
Elsewhere in the late actress’ upcoming posthumous memoir, Heche writes how DeGeneres was the “first and only woman that I ever fell in love with,” and how she was “mesmerized” by DeGeneres’ openness regarding her sexuality.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Heche’s posthumous memoir is set to be released on January 24 – five months after the 53-year-old actress passed away in Los Angeles on August 11 following a fiery and fatal car crash nine days earlier.
“This is a sad day,” DeGeneres wrote shortly after Heche passed away. “I'm sending Anne's children, family and friend all of my love.”