Omg Sex Swap Bombshell: Serial Liar Rep. George Santos' 'Secret Life' As Brazilian Drag Queen Named 'Kitara' Source: Mega By: Connor Surmonte Jan. 19 2023, Published 7:45 a.m. ET

Embattled House Rep. George Santos allegedly dressed as a drag queen named “Kitara” while living in Brazil more than ten years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a sensational development to come as the 34-year-old GOP congressman is already under fire for lying about crucial aspects of his personal and professional history, new details have emerged indicating Santos was a Brazilian drag queen in 2008.

That is the revelation made by reporter Marisa Kabas who published an article on Wednesday featuring an interview with a drag queen and former friend of Santos named Eula Rochard. According to Rochard, she and Santos first met around 2008 in a Brazilian city just outside of Rio de Janeiro.

“I think I met him when he was around 16 or 17 years old,” Rochard told Kabas, claiming Santos went by the name “Anthony” at the time. “He used to hang out in my house while his mom was playing Bingo.” Rochard also explained that she saw Santos on Brazilian television earlier this month, at which point she dug up an old picture of herself and Santos dressed as drag queens and posted the photo to Instagram.

“The picture was taken in 2008 at the Pride Parade at Icarai Beach in Niteroi,” Rochard said. “George had disappeared for a little while, and then returned to Brazil with a lot of money, and that was about the same time when the picture was taken.” Rochard further explained that Santos “did not have the glamour” to be a professional drag queen and that the 34-year-old congressman “lied about everything.”

“He did not have what it takes to be a professional,” she said. “George did not have the glamour for that.” “He used to create stories, usually involving money – like that his dad was rich,” Rochard continued during her interview with Kabas. “But then people wondered why his mom was a cleaning lady. There’s nothing wrong with being a cleaning lady, but if his dad was rich, why then?”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Rochard’s claims come as Santos faces calls to resign after it was revealed he lied about his work history, where he graduated from college, and a number of aspects regarding his personal and familial history in an effort to win his race for Congress in November. The new congressman is also under investigation by Brazilian authorities over allegations of fraud, while federal prosecutors in New York have also since opened a fraud investigation into Santos.

