Brazil Reactivates Fraud Case Against GOP Elect George Santos Ahead Of His First Day In Congress

Brazil has announced the country will reactivate its investigation into alleged fraud by Republican Congressman-elect George Santos. The announcement came as the newly elected lawmaker was set to begin his first day in U.S. Congress, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Brazilian authorities had previously suspended their investigation for 10 years after allegedly losing track of Santos.

After the Republican won his election and flipped New York's 3rd Congressional district, a crucial victory for the GOP, scandal quickly plagued the incoming lawmaker — who was sworn into the 118th Congress on January 3.

Recent allegations of fraud and misrepresenting his past brought his whereabouts into public view, which prompted Brazilian officials to reexamine their case against the new congressman.