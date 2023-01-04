Robin Roberts & Fiancée Amber Laign's Past Relationship Problems Exposed As They Are Set To Walk Down The Aisle in 2023

Robin Roberts and her fiancée, Amber Laign, have come a long way after working through their relationship woes and growing stronger together as a couple.

The Good Morning America star and her partner have been together for nearly 18 years, announcing on Monday their plans to head to the altar.

RadarOnline.com can exclusively report on the struggles they overcame in the earlier days of their romance, with Roberts' TV fame being at the forefront of their issues.