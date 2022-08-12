Anne Heche Dead At 53: Actress' Family Pulls Her Off Life Support After Drug-Fueled Bender Ended In Fiery Car Crash
Anne Heche has been pulled off life support a week after a drug-fueled car crash that left her with a severe anoxic brain injury, Radar has learned.
The news was announced by the 53-year-old actress’ close friend Nancy Davis.
Davis wrote on Instagram, “Heaven has a new Angel. My loving, kind, fun, endearing and beautiful friend @anneheche went to heaven. I will miss her terribly and cherish all the beautiful memories we have shared. Anne was always the kindest, most thoughtful person who always brought out the best in me.”
She added, “She was so supportive with anything she could do to help @racetoerasems and would always say yes when she knew she could contribute something with her time, talent and creative genius to help find a cure for MS . My heart is broken.”
The news comes only hours after a rep for Anne said the actress was not expected to survive. "Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive," the statement read.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last week, Anne was driving around Los Angeles in her Mini Cooper when she crashed into an apartment building garage.
Bystanders attempted to have Anne exit the car but were unsuccessful. The actress speed off and drove her car into a house. A fire erupted and Anne was stuck inside her car for over an hour.
Police believed Anne was under the influence of drugs of alcohol at the time of the crash. Officers obtained a search warrant for her blood. The test results showed that Anne had cocaine in her system and fentanyl.
Heche recently completed filming The Weeknd's new show The Idol and a Lifetime film about sex trafficking. A couple of weeks ago, Heche was on set with Joey Lawrence for another project. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Heche was seen jittery during recent tapings of her podcast.
Anne leaves behind two sons Atlas and Homer.