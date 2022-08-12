Anne Heche Dead At 53: Actress' Family Pulls Her Off Life Support After Drug-Fueled Bender Ended In Fiery Car Crash

Davis wrote on Instagram, “Heaven has a new Angel. My loving, kind, fun, endearing and beautiful friend @anneheche went to heaven. I will miss her terribly and cherish all the beautiful memories we have shared. Anne was always the kindest, most thoughtful person who always brought out the best in me.”

She added, “She was so supportive with anything she could do to help @racetoerasems and would always say yes when she knew she could contribute something with her time, talent and creative genius to help find a cure for MS . My heart is broken.”