Jittery Anne Heche Spilled Champagne During Podcast Taping Weeks Before Crash, Talked Over Co-Host
Anne Heche acted erratically while filming one of her last podcast episodes with her friend Heather Duffy, Radar has learned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the 53-year-old actress is not expected to survive after a cocaine-fueled car crash.
Last week, Heche was driving around Los Angeles in her Mini Cooper when she crashed into an apartment garage. Worried eyewitnesses tried to get her out of the car but she speed off. Moments later, she drove her car into a home which caused the property to catch fire.
A rep for the actress told RadarOnline.com, “Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive.”
As RadarOnline.com, on the day of the crash, an episode of the podcast Better Together which Heche filmed with her friend Heather Duffy was released. On the show, Heche said she had been drinking vodka “wine chasers” after being “rocked” by a “bad day.”
The episode had been filmed days prior and was removed from the internet.
In the podcast released prior to the one removed Heche is seen moving back and forth during filming. The actress was seen touching her hair constantly and moving her hands around the table.
At times, Heche seemed unable to stay focused on the topic and talked over her co-host.
On the episode, Heche’s co-host poured glasses of champagne for them to enjoy with their producer. Heche ended up spilling the contents of her drink on the table.
In another episode released on July 4, Heche wore sunglasses while filming the episode inside. She was heard ranting about the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial while licking her lips excessively and breathing hard.
Heche’s behavior was in stark contrast to an episode from 2021 where she seemed calm and collected.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, police obtained a search warrant for Heche’s blood after her car crash. The test results showed cocaine was in her system at the time of the accident.
Heche’s family said she will remain on life support until they can determine if any of her organs are viable to donate.
“Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work –especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light,” the family said.