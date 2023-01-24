'You're In Hollywood Now': Pamela Anderson Reveals Sylvester Stallone Offered Her 'A Condo & A Porsche' To Be His 'No.1 Girl'
Pamela Anderson recently accused Sylvester Stallone of offering her “a condo and a Porsche” to be his “No. 1 girl” when she first started in Hollywood, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In her upcoming Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, Anderson is set to spill all about her love life during her transition from Playboy model to Hollywood actress in the early 1990s.
But during one alleged incident between Anderson and Stallone, the now 55-year-old actress was forced to reject the Rocky star’s advances when he made her an offer she ultimately refused.
“He offered me a condo and a Porsche to be his ‘No. 1 girl,’” Anderson says in her new upcoming Netflix doc, which is set to be released on January 31. “And I was like: ‘Does that mean there’s No. 2? Uh-uh.’”
“He goes: ‘That’s the best offer you’re gonna get, honey. You’re in Hollywood now,’” the model-turned-actress continues.
“I wanted to be in love,” Anderson adds. “I didn’t want anything less than that.”
But despite Anderson’s claims, a spokesperson for the now 76-year-old Rambo action star denied the incident ever took place.
“The statement from Pamela Anderson attributed to my client is false and fabricated,” Stallone’s representative told the New York Post. “Mr. Stallone confirms that he never made any portion of that statement.”
Anderson would then go on to engage in romantic relationships with a number of A-list Hollywood stars at the time – including Superman star Dean Cain, Baywatch co-star Kelly Slater and eventually her husband for three years, Motley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Anderson’s allegations that Stallone offered her “a condo and a Porsche” to be his “No. 1 girl” came shortly after she accused actor Tim Allen of “flashing” her on the set of Home Improvement in 1991.
In her upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela – which is set to be released alongside her upcoming Netflix doc on January 31 – Anderson claims Allen “opened his robe and flashed [her] quickly” on her first day on set of the popular 90s sitcom.
“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe,” she writes in one segment of her memoir. “He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath.”
“He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked,” she continues. “Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”
Like Stallone, Allen has since spoken out and denied any such incident ever took place between him and the Playboy model-turned-Hollywood actress.
“No, it never happened,” Allen said in a statement. “I would never do such a thing.”