'It Never Happened': Tim Allen DENIES Allegations He 'Flashed' Pamela Anderson On Set Of 'Home Improvement'

Tim Allen has denied Pamela Anderson’s allegations the actor “flashed” her on the set of Home Improvement more than three decades ago, RadarOnline.com has learned. In her upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, the now 55-year-old actress accuses Allen of opening his robe and exposing himself to her in 1991 when she first appeared on the set of the popular 1990s sitcom.

She was 23 years old at the time of the alleged incident. Allen was 37. “On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe,” she writes in one segment of her memoir, which is set to be released on January 31. “He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath.”

“He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked,” she continues. “Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.” When the alleged incident between her and Allen took place, Anderson was starring in Home Improvement as the character Lisa the Tool Time Girl.

She remained in the role for the first two seasons of the program before leaving in 1993 to pursue her role as CJ Parker in Baywatch. Anderson had also posed for a series of Playboy shoots before her two-season stint on Home Improvement – seemingly what Allen, now 69, was referring to when he allegedly said “it was only fair” because “he had seen [her] naked.”

When asked by Variety about Anderson’s explosive allegation, Allen denied the incident ever took place. “No, it never happened,” he said in a statement. “I would never do such a thing.”

Anderson’s allegation Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement in 1991 is just one of the many explosive claims made by the model-turned-actress in her upcoming memoir Love, Pamela. According to Variety, Anderson’s memoir is also set to discuss her love life, her transition from Playboy model to famous actress, and the sex tape featuring her and then-husband Tommy Lee that temporarily derailed her career when it leaked in 1996.

Anderson is also reportedly set to discuss the hit series Pam and Tommy, the 2022 Hulu show based on the sex tape stolen from her and Lee’s home in the late 90s. Even more shocking are reports Anderson is set to make a number of additional allegations besides the accusation against Allen, including claims she was sexually assaulted numerous times starting when she was still only a child.

