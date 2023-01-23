Your tip
Kanye West Introduces Daughter North To New Kim K. Lookalike Wife Bianca Censori Days After Shock Wedding

Jan. 23 2023, Published 10:41 a.m. ET

Kanye West’s daughter North met the disgraced mogul’s new wife Bianca Censori-West at dinner days after the ex-billionaire’s shock wedding, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Sunday, West, 45, was spotted out at Nobu in Malibu, California. His daughter North and his new wife, 27, accompanied him at the dinner.

In photos, obtained by Daily Mail, West rocked a green oversized jacket with a pair of puffy black pants. He finished off the look with a black face mask. His Kim Kardashian look-alike wife wore a black coat with leggings.

Her hair and makeup looked extremely similar to West’s ex-wife. The meeting is interesting given West was adamant that his children do not meet Kardashian’s former boyfriend Pete Davidson during their short-lived relationship.

West and his new wife wed in a secret ceremony in Beverly Hills earlier this month. Bianca works as an architectural designer for Ye’s Yeezy fashion brand.

“It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” Angelina, the sister of Bianca Censori, said in a recent interview. Another friend of Bianca told The Herald Sun she was a “quiet, normal girl”.

“Everyone’s freaking out,” the source added. “She and I were in much different circles … I didn’t even recognize her (in recent pictures).”

As RadarOnline.com first reported, the romance comes weeks after West and Kardashian settled their bitter divorce. The two agreed that West would pay $200k a month in child support while they shared joint custody of the children.

Following West’s surprise marriage, rumors started to swirl that Kardashian “hated” Bianca. However, sources close to the situation told RadarOnline.com that could not be farther from the truth.

We’re told that there is no beef between the women and that Kardashian is solely "focusing on her family and work."

In a recent interview with Angie Martinez, Kardashian spilled about her relationship with West. "I definitely protected him [Kanye] and I still will in the eyes of my kids — for my kids. So in my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on in the outside world," she told the podcast host.

"I'm holding on by a thread,” she continued. “I know I'm like so close to that not happening, but why it's still that way, I will protect that to the end of the earth for as long as I can.”

