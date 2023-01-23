Fox News Weatherman Adam Klotz ATTACKED By 'Five Or Six' Teenagers In NYC Subway, Suffers Black Eye & Bruised Ribs
A Fox News weatherman was viciously attacked by “five or six” teenagers over the weekend after telling the kids to stop harassing an older gentleman in the New York City subway, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking altercation took place early Sunday morning when Adam Klotz, 37, was on his way home from a bar.
After telling the teenagers to stop harassing an older gentleman there at the scene, the group reportedly turned their attention to Klotz instead.
The 37-year-old Fox News meteorologist was then reportedly punched in the face and kicked in the chest until he suffered a black eye and a number of bruised ribs.
“Coming home last night from watching the Giants game at a bar, on the subway, this older gentleman was being hassled by this group of seven or eight teens,” Klotz said in a video posted to Instagram shortly after the attack.
“I was like, 'Yo, guys, cut that out.' And they decided: 'Alright, he's not gonna get it, then you're going to get it,' and boy did they give it to me,” he continued. “They had me on the ground, my ribs are all kinds of bruised up too. They got their hits in.”
- NBC Execs Regret Paying Jimmy Fallon $80 Million Contract Extension As Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Beats 'Tonight Show' In Ratings: Sources
- Hunter Biden Allegedly Plans To File Defamation Lawsuits Against Fox News And Rudy Guiliani
- Former Fox News Personality Cathy Areu Arrested On Charges Of 'Kidnapping' And 'Exploiting' Elderly Mother
“I got X-rays. I'm OK. This is all going to heal. So, it's all good,” Klotz revealed. “You should see the other guy.”
“My side is so much worse than my face, and the thing is the other guy is not really a guy. It's children. Five or six children,” Klotz joked “New York City! The Big Apple!”
According to Daily Mail, the incident took place at approximately 1:15 AM near the 18th Street station by the 1 train.
Klotz had been returning home from watching the New York Giants face off against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday night shortly before the attack occurred, and the NYPD has since confirmed three of teenagers were caught by police shortly after.
“Juvenile reports were prepared, and their parents were called to pick them up,” a representative for the NYPD told the New York Post on Sunday.
Of the three teenagers caught by the NYPD, two were reportedly 15 years old and one was 17 years old.