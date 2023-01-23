Home > Omg > Drake Exclusive Details Drake Forced To Pause NYC Concert After Fan Falls Off 2nd Floor Balcony Mid-Show Source: Mega By: Connor Surmonte Jan. 23 2023, Published 8:05 a.m. ET

Drake was forced to pause his concert in New York City over the weekend after a fan fell off the 2nd-floor balcony mid-show, RadarOnline.com has learned. The startling incident took place during the 36-year-old rapper’s concert at the Apollo Theatre in Harlem on Sunday night.

Drake had to pause his show at The Apollo after a fan fell off the balcony.👀😳 pic.twitter.com/lhftxhqgkV — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) January 23, 2023

But about an hour and a half into the concert, shortly after Drake welcomed fellow rapper 21 Savage on stage to join him for a series of songs, a male fan reportedly fell from the 2nd-floor mezzanine into the middle of the orchestra pit down below. According to Insider, who had reporters there at the show Sunday night, a venue crew member rushed forward to speak with Drake and 21 Savage about the incident.

"Just gotta make sure somebody's okay,” Drake told his audience before leaving the stage for approximately 15 minutes. While Drake was gone for 15 minutes, security guards reportedly rushed to the spot where the man had fallen to ensure he was okay.

The venue’s lights were also turned on, and a dislodged light fixture was removed. Cords left hanging over the side of the mezzanine were also resecured before Drake and Savage retook the stage together shortly after. "Everybody is absolutely OK," an Apollo crew member said over the loudspeaker. "They are being checked on. Nobody's hurt. But I got even better news for you: We're at the Apollo so the show must go on."

"Let's just make some noise that everybody's OK," Drake added after retaking the stage and performing Her Loss with 21 Savage. "I feel like they had to wait like 10 minutes, we should go up a little more." Sometime later, before Drake performed Legend to end the night, the rapper thanked his fans and apologized for the delay earlier during the show.

"This crowd is an absolute 10 out of 10. I'm so happy with tonight,” he said into the microphone. “We apologize for the delays and all that s---, but thank you.” Sunday night marked the first of two shows Drake is scheduled to perform at Harlem’s historic Apollo Theatre, and a number of high-profile individuals – including Eleonora Srugo, NYC Mayor Eric Adams and New York Yankees star Aaron Judge – were together in the audience.

