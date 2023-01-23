Prince of Wails: Psychologists Suggest Harry's 'Trauma & Paranoia' Are To Blame For Constant Crusades Against Royal Family

Prince Harry has lost his grip on reality — and his intense paranoia is fueling his relentless attacks on his family, according to top doctors, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Now dubbed the Prince of Wails, head case Harry, 38, has been in therapy for years. But after admitting he initially believed the tragic 1997 death of his beloved mother, Princess Diana, was a hoax and revealing he suffers severe panic attacks, mental health experts fear he’s only getting worse – especially since he keeps changing his stories about alleged abuses inflicted on him and his wife, Meghan Markle, by his royal relatives.