Prince of Wails: Psychologists Suggest Harry's 'Trauma & Paranoia' Are To Blame For Constant Crusades Against Royal Family
Prince Harry has lost his grip on reality — and his intense paranoia is fueling his relentless attacks on his family, according to top doctors, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Now dubbed the Prince of Wails, head case Harry, 38, has been in therapy for years. But after admitting he initially believed the tragic 1997 death of his beloved mother, Princess Diana, was a hoax and revealing he suffers severe panic attacks, mental health experts fear he’s only getting worse – especially since he keeps changing his stories about alleged abuses inflicted on him and his wife, Meghan Markle, by his royal relatives.
“Harry’s interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes revealed a man who has gone off the deep end, or – as the Brits would say – lost the plot!” observed Dr. Carole Lieberman.
In his explosive memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex shockingly charged he was only bred to provide extra organs for older brother Prince William – in case the future king suffered a medical emergency.
“I was the shadow, the support, the Plan B. I was brought into the world in case something happened to Willy,” he stunningly writes. “Kidney, perhaps. Blood transfusion. Speck of bone marrow.
“Two years older than me, Willy was the Heir, whereas I was the Spare.”
One doctor believes Harry’s outrageous claim borders on delusion.
“Clinically, I would say I have concern for him not being in his right mind,” said Connecticut-based psychologist Dr. Holly Schiff, PsyD. “It is absolutely possible he is delusional and spouting lies.”
Schiff suggested the prince’s fantasy about his mom surviving her fatal car wreck and his belief she could “walk in the door” at any moment were defense mechanisms.
“Your brain wants to keep you safe, and while this primal defense mechanism is smart, it can have trauma sufferers creating narratives that are safer and easier for them to digest,” she explained.
“For Prince Harry, it may be easier to blame the rest of his family than face some of the actual hardships he has experienced and for him to sit with those unpleasant and traumatic emotions and come to terms with them,” Schiff said.
What’s more, Schiff suggested the redheaded renegade’s portrayal of Charles and Camilla as villains provide him an excuse to lay the responsibility for all of his problems at their feet.
“Harry and Meghan twist the truth to fit whatever position they want to sell to the public – literally, in the case of this book,” Lieberman explained.
“It only sheds more light on his confusion and loose grasp on reality.
“Meghan pushed her prince over the edge by creating whatever reality she wants him to believe. He can’t keep his stories straight because his memories are a jumble of what actually happened in the past and what she’s told him happened.”
Meanwhile, Schiff called Harry’s incessant finger-pointing at every member of Britain’s royal family – besides himself and his spouse – the coping mechanism of a disturbed mind.
“It also allows him the luxury of removing any of his own accountability, so he can play more of a victim role,” she said. “A PTSD brain works overtime, making you feel a constant sense of danger and the need to be on high alert in order to protect yourself.
“With Prince Harry, his delusions and paranoia would fit that kind of hypervigilance.”