REVEALED: Antifa Domestic Terror Suspect Teresa Yue Shen Daughter Of Chinese Pharma Tycoon & UK Foreign Office Consultant By: Connor Surmonte Jan. 24 2023, Published 8:10 a.m. ET

An Antifa terror suspect arrested in Georgia last week was recently revealed to be the daughter of a Chinese pharmaceutical tycoon and a United Kingdom Foreign Office consultant, RadarOnline.com has learned. Teresa Yue Shen, 31, was one of seven Antifa members arrested in Atlanta on January 18 during an alleged “clearing operation” at the site of the city’s future $90 million Atlanta Public Safety Training Centre.

Shen was charged with domestic terrorism and aggravated assault of an officer after clashing with police in protest of what she and her Antifa cell call “cop city.” According to a newly published report by Daily Mail, Shen’s parents are both high-profile and wealthy individuals with extensive experience in the pharmaceutical, media and intelligence industries.

Shen’s father, 58-year-old James Shen, is reportedly president of the publishing giant WiCON – a New Jersey-based Chinese media company that also owns Pharma China that boasts of its connections to “most multinational pharma companies” across China. Shen’s father describes himself as a “strategist, advisor and publisher” who specializing in China Healthcare, and comes from a “family with generations of ties with the pharmaceutical industry in China.”

Shen’s mother, 63-year-old Xiao-Hua Shen, previously worked as a trainer and consultant for the British Foreign Office in London and is currently a “Global Diversity Expert” who has an “in-depth knowledge” of how to do “successful business in China.” The couple’s 31-year-old daughter previously worked as an intern at both Reuters and CNN.

According to Daily Mail, CNN has opted not to report on the recent violent clashes between Atlanta police and the Antifa protestors in Georgia because Shen’s previous employment with them as an intern is a “conflict of interest.” Starting in June 2021, members of Antifa and other far-left extremists have reportedly occupied the Atlanta Public Safety Training Centre area to prevent the construction of what has been dubbed “cop city.”

Following the shooting death of 26-year-old Manuel Esteban Paez Teran after he allegedly opened fire on a Georgia State Patrol trooper, activists took to social media to call for a “Night of Rage” in retaliation for the death of their fellow member. “A call for retaliation. Consider this a call for reciprocal violence to be done to the police and their allies,” read the statement posted by an account called Scenes from the Atlanta Forest.

“On Friday, January 20th, wherever you are, you are invited to participate in a night of rage in order to honor the memory of our fallen comrade,” the group added. She was reportedly arrested and charged with domestic terrorism and aggravated assault of an officer while preparing two days earlier for the “Night of Rage” on January 20.

