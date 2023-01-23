Aaron Carter’s Credit Card Debit Exposed In Court, Late Singer Owed Thousands Before He Tragically Died

Aaron Carter’s estate has been hit with a creditor’s claim by Wells Fargo Bank over credit card debt the late singer owed before he died, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Wells Fargo said Aaron had a credit card balance of $2,887.51 that remains unpaid. The claim comes days after Aaron’s estate and his fiancée Melanie Martin were hit with a lawsuit by a biohazard cleanup company.