Aaron Carter’s Credit Card Debit Exposed In Court, Late Singer Owed Thousands Before He Tragically Died
Aaron Carter’s estate has been hit with a creditor’s claim by Wells Fargo Bank over credit card debt the late singer owed before he died, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Wells Fargo said Aaron had a credit card balance of $2,887.51 that remains unpaid. The claim comes days after Aaron’s estate and his fiancée Melanie Martin were hit with a lawsuit by a biohazard cleanup company.
The company, Sterile Pros, LLC, said they performed work on Aaron’s Lancaster, California home last year. The company said they are owed $33k for their work.
According to The Blast, who first reported on the lawsuit, Sterile Pros filed a “mechanic’s lien” on the property owned by Aaron that he shared with his ex-Melanie. She has since moved out of the home. Sterile Pros, LLC claimed they provided, “labor, services, equipment, and/or materials upon the premises, and upon every estate or interest in such structures and improvements.”
In court documents, Aaron is listed as the property owner but Melanie was named on the alleged contract with Sterile Pros.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Aaron died at his home on November 5, 2022, at 34. He was found in his bathtub.
Aaron was cremated less than a week later. An autopsy was completed but the cause of death has yet to be determined.
Melanie and Aaron’s mother Jane said in a recent interview they believe Aaron’s death was caused by drugs and not drowning. They said investigators told them there was no water found in Aaron’s lungs.
In addition, the women claim to have found text messages that showed an individual telling Aaron he owed $800 for an unknown substance. Aaron had responded that he didn’t want the drug, but the person said they still needed to pay.
Melanie and Jane believe Aaron could have been killed by the substance he was sold.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Aaron’s sister Angel filed court documents to be named the administrator of Aaron’s estate worth an estimated $500k.
Aaron left behind a 1-year-old son Prince, who he shared with Melanie, who was named as a beneficiary of the estate.