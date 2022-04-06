Christina Ricci Hires Private Judge Used By Kelly Clarkson To Settle Divorce From Ex James Heerdegen

Heerdegen agreed to let their son go with Ricci but she agreed to pay for him to come visit.

In new docs, it was revealed the two have reached a new deal due to Ricci’s work schedule. She was filming a project in the United Kingdom from March until April 3. Her ex agreed to let their son Frederick travel with her and return to LA this week.

Ricci also agreed to pay her ex $10k to help with his legal fees. The two seem to be on the right track to putting this all behind them — which would be good news for the actress who has already remarried. She welcomed a new child with her new husband, Mark Hampton.