Judge Sides With 'Wednesday' Star Christina Ricci After Ex Tries To Block Actress' Mother-Son Trip To Canada
Christina Ricci’s ex-husband James Heerdegen was shut down in his attempt to block their son from traveling with the actress to Canada, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Los Angeles Superior Court judge presiding over the exes' contentious divorce ruled Ricci and her son shall be permitted to travel to Canada at the end of this month and return at the beginning of February.
Earlier this week, Ricci rushed to court telling the judge her ex had informed her he planned to ask for her rights to travel with their son to suspended.
Ricci and Heerdegen settled their divorce in December. They agreed to share joint legal custody with Ricci having most of the physical custody. Weeks later, Ricci filed new documents asking for Heerdegen’s overnight visits to be suspended.
She claimed their child’s therapist had recommended the move. In response, Heerdegen accused Ricci of psychologically abusing their son. “She shares details of our marriage that are often fabricated, and certainly inappropriate for a young child” to hear,” he wrote in a declaration submitted to the court.
On January 6, during a hearing, the judge suspended Heerdegen’s overnight visits until a future hearing could be held.
- ‘Simply Harassing Me’: Christina Ricci Rushes To Court After Ex-Husband Tries To Block Her Traveling To Canada With Their Son
- Christina Ricci’s Ex-Husband James Heerdegen Accuses Actress Of Using Her Fortune In Attempt To Strip Him Of Custody
- ‘Slime Time’: Christina Ricci Shows Judge Shocking Text From Her Ex-Husband As Custody Battle Heats Up
The order read, “The Court is making this order in the best interests of the minor child to preserve the calm pending a full hearing in light of the accusations and counter-accusations.”
Days later, Ricci was back in court claiming her ex had planned to block her travel with their son.
She said, “Jimmy is simply harassing me at this point and is taking out his anger on me because the Court temporarily eliminated his every other Saturday overnight. Jimmy is abusing this process by going into Court on an emergency basis asking for completely baseless custody orders. He will use the excuse that he does not have a lawyer, and does not know what he is doing, but he does not have to be a lawyer to know how to abuse the Court system.”
She said, “If Jimmy felt that [their son] was in any danger, presumably he would have spoken to the attorney for our son. He did not do that because he knows that the only danger posed to [our son] is his own unfitness.”
Ricci ended, “He is only doing what he can to punish me because he is incapable of being child-centered, which is exactly why he no longer has overnights.”