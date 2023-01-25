Follow in the Footsteps of Celebrity Inventors with InventHelp
There are certain inventors throughout history that we have all heard of, and these are people that have truly changed the world and made a huge difference to our lives. Without the genius if these inventors, the world would be a very different place. Fortunately, both the inventors of a bygone era and more modern inventors have managed to create a world full of convenience for both individuals and businesses.
One thing that a lot of people do not realize is that there are many celebrities who have come up with some great inventions over the years. If you want to follow in the footsteps of these celebrity inventors, you can get support from the experts at InventHelp. With decades of experience when it comes to helping new inventors, this provider can assist you in many ways if you want to move forward with your invention idea.
So, who are these celebrities who have come up with great inventions over the years? Of course, we all know big names such as Steve Jobs and James Dyson who have become famous as a result of their inventions. But there are also those who are celebrities for other reasons and have gone on to invent things. In this article, we will look at some celebrities you might not even know were inventors, and we will look at how InventHelp can assist you in following in their footsteps.
Some Celebrities That Have Come Up with Great Inventions
There are many celebrities that have come up with some great inventions, and a lot of people don’t realize this. This includes celebrities known for their acting, their singing, and even their sporting prowess. Some celebrities have branched out to come up with inventions to help them with their own craft and to help others. So, let’s take a look at some of the celebrity inventors you might not know about:
Michael Jackson
The late great Michael Jackson was known around the world for his incredible singing, dancing, and all-round entertainment. His passing was a huge loss to the world of entertainment and left many fans mourning for years to come. However, Michael left behind not only the legacy of his entertainment and incredible voice, but also am invention that he patented back in the 1990s.
As we all know, MJ had some incredible stage routines that made it look as though he could defy gravity. In the video for ‘Smooth Criminal’ his entire body leans forward in a gravity-defying move. This was created with the use of a harness that was hooked to his waist. While this was easy for him to create on a video, it was far more difficult on stage when performing live because it would have meant someone having to hook and unhook the harness during his performance.
In order to address this, MJ invented a new system that would allow for the hitch to rise from the stage floor and hook up to a slot in his shoe heel. This then enables him to recreate the move on stage without having stagehands involved. The system was patented by Jackson in 1993.
Marlon Brando
Marlon Brando was not only an excellent and iconic actor, but also a great drummer. Another huge loss to the world, Brando decided to start working on a new invention idea in the later stages of his life. He worked on the patenting of a new conga drum that could be tuned far more easily than a regular one. Rather than having a number of screws for tuning at the top, his system worked through the use of a single one at the bottom.
Brando’s drum tuning system received four patents in 2002. Unfortunately, the superstar passed away just a couple of years later before he got the chance to see his system in action. Following his death, the system was described as a good one by other drummers, although some pointed out that it would be too costly to make.
Jack Johnson
The first black man to take the world heavyweight championship in boxing back in the early 1900s, Jack Johnson achieved a lot in his life. He gained this title when racial segregation was still rife, which made his achievement all the more impressive. Just a few years later, Johnson found himself arrested and imprisoned for taking his white girlfriend across the border for purposes that were described as immoral.
After being sentenced, he and his girlfriend Lucille – who he later married – fled America. However, he served the one-year sentence when he returned in 1920. While he was imprisoned at Leavenworth in Kansas, Johnson used his time wisely. He invented an innovative wrench that could be disassembled with ease to clean and repair. This received a patents a couple of years later in 1922.
Eddie Van Halen
A huge name in the world of rock and metal, Eddie Van Halen has received no fewer than three invention patents. As the lead guitarist of the hugely popular rock band, Van Halen, Eddie came up with a great musical invention after enjoying incredible success with the hand’s album, 1984. It comes as no surprise that the most impressive of the musician’s inventions was in relation to guitars.
The rock star’s invention was a support for musical instruments, specifically guitars. The invention means that the guitar could rest on a hands-free support, which tied around the waist of the player. This meant that completely new sounds could be created, and new techniques used.
Prince
The late Prince is another celebrity that is sorely missed by the world. His musical talent coupled by his quirky demeanor meant that he became a huge celebrity the world over. In the 1990s, he decide to change his name from Prince to a symbol, which meant that he became ‘ the artist formerly known as Prince’.
After changing his name to a symbol, he went on to create a keytar and this was designed to replicate the symbol that he became known by. He called it the Purpleaxxe, and he received a patent for it in 1994. Although the superstar never played it himself, it was played by his keyboardist, Tommy Barbarella.
Do You Have an Idea for an Invention?
As you can see, there are many stars who have come up with some great inventions both inside and outside the industries in which they work or worked. If you have come up with a great invention idea like they did, you might be wondering whether you can move forward with this, and if so, how to do this.
Well, the best thing to do is to get support from industry professionals such as the team at InventHelp. These are people with a vast amount of experience when it comes to working with new inventors, and this includes working with them on invention ideas within the entertainment industry. So, you can follow in the footsteps of celebrities such as those mentioned above while also benefitting from high levels of support and guidance from the experts.
The last thing you want to do if you have a great idea for an invention is to end up giving up on it because you do not have the support that you need. With the right help and assistance, this is something you can avoid, and you can continue moving forward with your idea instead.
While you might not have the money and resources that these celebrities had when working on their inventions, you can get a wide variety of support and assistance from the right professionals. This can make your first experience in the world of new inventions far more enjoyable, and you are far more likely to learn from your experience.
How Can the Team at InventHelp Assist You?
There are lots of ways in which the InventHelp team can assist you if you want to follow these celebrities by inventing something that could prove useful to many. This is why so many new inventors have turned to this provider with their new invention ideas. Some of the things that they can do for you are:
Helping You Get Patent Protection
One of the key things that the team at InventHelp can assist you is by making it easier for you to get patent protection in place. As you saw from the above celebrities, they all got their inventions patented, and this is a vital part of the new inventions process whether or not you are a celebrity! With patent protection in place, you benefit from crucial legal protection to stop problems such as someone else coming up with the same idea and patenting it, or someone pinching your idea and claiming it as their own.
Connecting You with Businesses
Another thing you need to do as a new inventor is to generate interest from businesses in the relevant field, and this can be extremely difficult to do if you are a newbie with no support. Fortunately, the InventHelp team provides access to a database of thousands of businesses that are interested in reviewing new invention ideas from fresh talent. This means that you can get your idea or invention reviewed by those in the industry, and this could play a big part in enabling you to move forward with your new invention journey.
Helping with Your Prototype
If you want to generate more interest in your invention from people such as business owners and potential investors, you need to show them what your invention looks like and how it works. This is difficult to do if you are simply talking to them about your idea. However, if you have a prototype to show them, you have something tangible that they can look at. This can then make a big positive difference in terms of piquing their interest. This is something else that the InventHelp team can assist you with.
Providing Valuable Support and Guidance
When you try to go it alone as a new inventor, it can be a very lonely experience. Moreover, you will have little or no experience in this industry, which means that if you face any challenges, you have nobody to turn to for advice and support. By turning to the experts at InventHelp, you will be able to get the support and guidance you need on your first journey. This means that you can also learn as you go along, and it means you won’t be left in limbo because you are unsure of what you need to do next.
Helping to Keep Motivation and Confidence Levels Up
Many new inventors have bags of confidence and motivation when they first start out. However, this can be a difficult and challenging journey, and this confidence and motivation can quickly start to dissipate. Once you lose that motivation and confidence, the chances of giving up altogether are increased, and this is something that you naturally want to avoid. With the right professionals on board to support you, your confidence and motivation levels are far more likely to remain high. This is because you won’t be left struggling, and you will always have people you can turn to when you need assistance.
Don’t Let Your Great Idea Go to Waste
The celebrities we spoke about earlier were all very busy with their hugely successful career. However, they did not let this stop them from pushing forward with their invention idea and creating something they believed would help them or others.
Similarly, you should not give up on your invention idea, as this is something you might come to regret in later life. Rather than pushing the idea to the back of your mind, you should contact professionals to see what you need to do in order to move forward with your idea. The team at InventHelp has a huge amount of experience when it comes to helping new inventors, and they can provide you with invaluable support from the start to the end of your journey.