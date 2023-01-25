Follow in the Footsteps of Celebrity Inventors with InventHelp

There are many celebrities that have come up with some great inventions, and a lot of people don’t realize this. This includes celebrities known for their acting, their singing, and even their sporting prowess. Some celebrities have branched out to come up with inventions to help them with their own craft and to help others. So, let’s take a look at some of the celebrity inventors you might not know about:

Michael Jackson

The late great Michael Jackson was known around the world for his incredible singing, dancing, and all-round entertainment. His passing was a huge loss to the world of entertainment and left many fans mourning for years to come. However, Michael left behind not only the legacy of his entertainment and incredible voice, but also am invention that he patented back in the 1990s.

As we all know, MJ had some incredible stage routines that made it look as though he could defy gravity. In the video for ‘Smooth Criminal’ his entire body leans forward in a gravity-defying move. This was created with the use of a harness that was hooked to his waist. While this was easy for him to create on a video, it was far more difficult on stage when performing live because it would have meant someone having to hook and unhook the harness during his performance.

In order to address this, MJ invented a new system that would allow for the hitch to rise from the stage floor and hook up to a slot in his shoe heel. This then enables him to recreate the move on stage without having stagehands involved. The system was patented by Jackson in 1993.

Marlon Brando

Marlon Brando was not only an excellent and iconic actor, but also a great drummer. Another huge loss to the world, Brando decided to start working on a new invention idea in the later stages of his life. He worked on the patenting of a new conga drum that could be tuned far more easily than a regular one. Rather than having a number of screws for tuning at the top, his system worked through the use of a single one at the bottom.

Brando’s drum tuning system received four patents in 2002. Unfortunately, the superstar passed away just a couple of years later before he got the chance to see his system in action. Following his death, the system was described as a good one by other drummers, although some pointed out that it would be too costly to make.

Jack Johnson

The first black man to take the world heavyweight championship in boxing back in the early 1900s, Jack Johnson achieved a lot in his life. He gained this title when racial segregation was still rife, which made his achievement all the more impressive. Just a few years later, Johnson found himself arrested and imprisoned for taking his white girlfriend across the border for purposes that were described as immoral.

After being sentenced, he and his girlfriend Lucille – who he later married – fled America. However, he served the one-year sentence when he returned in 1920. While he was imprisoned at Leavenworth in Kansas, Johnson used his time wisely. He invented an innovative wrench that could be disassembled with ease to clean and repair. This received a patents a couple of years later in 1922.

Eddie Van Halen

A huge name in the world of rock and metal, Eddie Van Halen has received no fewer than three invention patents. As the lead guitarist of the hugely popular rock band, Van Halen, Eddie came up with a great musical invention after enjoying incredible success with the hand’s album, 1984. It comes as no surprise that the most impressive of the musician’s inventions was in relation to guitars.

The rock star’s invention was a support for musical instruments, specifically guitars. The invention means that the guitar could rest on a hands-free support, which tied around the waist of the player. This meant that completely new sounds could be created, and new techniques used.

Prince

The late Prince is another celebrity that is sorely missed by the world. His musical talent coupled by his quirky demeanor meant that he became a huge celebrity the world over. In the 1990s, he decide to change his name from Prince to a symbol, which meant that he became ‘ the artist formerly known as Prince’.

After changing his name to a symbol, he went on to create a keytar and this was designed to replicate the symbol that he became known by. He called it the Purpleaxxe, and he received a patent for it in 1994. Although the superstar never played it himself, it was played by his keyboardist, Tommy Barbarella.