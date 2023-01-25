Ghislaine Maxwell Used Jailhouse Interview As Plea To Prince Andrew For Help, Convicted Trafficker Wants To Be Transferred To England: Sources
Convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell's recent interview from behind bars was a thinly-veiled attempt to catch the attention of Prince Andrew, sources exclusively told RadarOnline.com.
Maxwell appeared to be committed to appealing her conviction during an interview with broadcaster Jeremy Kyle for Britain's TalkTV after being found guilty alongside late sex pest Jeffrey Epstein and sentenced to hard time, but tipsters told RadarOnline.com that she is hopeful Andrew could help her in the case that doesn't pan out.
Insiders allege that Maxwell now wants Andrew or others in power to utilize their connections to get her transferred to a softer prison.
"Ghislaine is speaking to Prince Andrew in the interview. She's hoping he or others will help her get transferred to England to finish out her prison sentence. That is if her appeal doesn't work."
The source added, "Prisoners in England are treated better than the States. That’s why she made a big deal about speaking about the conditions she faces."
As we previously reported, Epstein was found dead in August 2019 in his New York City cell.
Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence in a Florida federal prison, recently made headlines for stating that an old photograph captured of Andrew with his sexual abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre from decades ago is not real.
"It's a fake. I don't believe it's real for a second, in fact I'm sure it's not," she stated. "There's never been an original and further there is no photograph. I've only ever seen a photocopy of it."
She also described the Duke of York as a "dear friend," claiming he should be "uplifted."
Meanwhile, British newspapers reported Sunday that Andrew is considering overturning the rumored $12 million settlement he agreed with Giuffre almost a year ago.
It is claimed Andrew was in correspondence with U.S. lawyers Andrew Brettler and Blair Berk with the hopes of moving toward a public retraction or apology.
Some believe this could potentially lead to a full reconciliation with the royal family after he was stripped of his military affiliations and royal patronages.
During her jailhouse interview, Maxwell was also asked to address victims of Epstein.
"I say that Epstein died and they should take their disappointment and upset out on the authorities who allowed that to happen," she stated. "And as I said, I hope they have some closure by the judicial process that took place."