Ghislaine Maxwell Used Jailhouse Interview As Plea To Prince Andrew For Help, Convicted Trafficker Wants To Be Transferred To England: Sources

Convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell's recent interview from behind bars was a thinly-veiled attempt to catch the attention of Prince Andrew, sources exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

Maxwell appeared to be committed to appealing her conviction during an interview with broadcaster Jeremy Kyle for Britain's TalkTV after being found guilty alongside late sex pest Jeffrey Epstein and sentenced to hard time, but tipsters told RadarOnline.com that she is hopeful Andrew could help her in the case that doesn't pan out.