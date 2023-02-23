CEO Chris Licht Stokes Fires At CNN With Potential Hire Of NBA Analyst Charles Barkley, Staffers Privately Revolting

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Licht has been considering a number of on-air talents from the worlds of news, entertainment, sports, and comedy to join his team.

It is speculated Barkley might garner more interest than the traditional newsman and could be better suited to ask hard-hitting questions. The platform would have him interviewing newsmakers, public figures, and other guests about various hot topics.

"People watch [Barkley] to talk about sports," the tipster said of the former NBA star, "not politics and social justice."