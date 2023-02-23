R. Kelly's Explicit Video Was Peddled By Extortionists For $900 After 'Surviving R. Kelly' Documentary
The disturbing sex tape featuring scandal-plagued singer R. Kelly and an underage girl was peddled by extortionists after the premiere of the documentary Surviving R. Kelly, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report amid news of his latest prison sentence.
An Illinois federal judge handed down a 20-year prison sentence on February 23 on charges of child pornography and enticement of minors for sex.
The I Believe I Can Fly performer, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, is already serving 30 years in prison for his 2021 conviction on racketeering and sex trafficking charges in New York.
Kelly will serve 19 years of the 20-year prison term concurrently. One additional year will be served only after the New York term, giving him a total of 31 years behind bars.
The underage victim did not cooperate with authorities during the original investigation but agreed to turn on Kelly after his 2019 arrest, later testifying that she met Kelly when she was 14 and they had sex hundreds of times before she was 18.
After the debut of Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly, which mentions the tape, black market traders began distributing copies of the infamous video in an effort to cash in.
RadarOnline.com can report that calls and emails were sent to media outlets offering copies of the revolting tape in 2019 for as little as $900 and as much as $100,000.
The girl in the tape, now in her late thirties and who used the pseudonym Jane Doe, testified at the singer's federal trial in Chicago that she had been persuaded not to testify against him at his 2008 state trial, during which he was acquitted.
"I no longer wanted to carry his lies," she declared.
R. Kelly also paid the parents of the girl featured in his infamous sex tape over $80k from 2006 to 2012, an IRS agent told the juror during his Chicago criminal case.
"[Jane Doe] is pleased with the result and grateful to the jury for convicting R. Kelly. This verdict is twenty years in the making," her attorney previously said last fall. "He has forever damaged Jane's life in an unimaginable fashion. R. Kelly was finally held accountable for his actions. Justice was served."
At this time, the singer is being held in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago.