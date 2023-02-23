R. Kelly's Explicit Video Was Peddled By Extortionists For $900 After 'Surviving R. Kelly' Documentary

The I Believe I Can Fly performer, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, is already serving 30 years in prison for his 2021 conviction on racketeering and sex trafficking charges in New York.

Kelly will serve 19 years of the 20-year prison term concurrently. One additional year will be served only after the New York term, giving him a total of 31 years behind bars.

The underage victim did not cooperate with authorities during the original investigation but agreed to turn on Kelly after his 2019 arrest, later testifying that she met Kelly when she was 14 and they had sex hundreds of times before she was 18.