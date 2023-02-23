Shotgun Found 30 Feet From Ex-Bill Clinton Aide Mark Middleton's Body Following His Apparent Suicide
Despite initial reports indicating otherwise, RadarOnline.com has learned a shotgun was found near the body of ex-Bill Clinton aide Mark Middleton following his apparent suicide last year.
In a surprising development to come hours after it was initially claimed no weapon was found at the scene of Middleton’s death, a new set of documents confirmed a Stoeger 12-gauge coach shotgun was found approximately 30 feet from the 59-year-old ex-Clinton aide’s deceased body.
According to the new documents obtained by Daily Mail on Thursday, Sergeant Keenan Carter not only confirmed a shotgun was found 30 feet from Middleton’s body, but the sergeant also indicated Middleton went to great lengths to ensure his suicide was successful.
“It is believed that Mr. Middleton pulled the trigger on the firearm [causing] it to discharge and strike him in the chest and then he fell from the bench causing the extension cord to become tight cutting off his breathing,” Carter’s report read.
“This officer didn’t find any evidence to indicate that there was anyone else present with Mr. Middleton at this scene or any evidence that there was any type of struggle and or foul play,” the sergeant added.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Middleton was found dead on a ranch in Perryville, Arkansas, on May 7, 2022.
The HVAC businessman – who served as a special advisor to former President Clinton in the early 1990s – suffered a gunshot wound to his chest and was discovered tied to a tree with an electrical cord wrapped around his neck.
Although his death was ultimately ruled a suicide, some suggested Middleton was murdered and that the report ruling his death a suicide was nothing more than a coverup – particularly after it was revealed Middleton had alleged ties to late billionaire and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
“He was murdered! At this point, it’s not just a murder, it’s an Arkansas state coverup! There is no way he killed himself," one of Middleton’s associates exclusively told RadarOnline.com.
“It’s all bulls---,” the associate continued. “It’s to the point now where people are going to start talking because it has gotten so, so ridiculous.”
According to Daily Mail, Middleton’s alleged ties to Epstein stemmed from the fact the former Clinton aide signed the late sex perv into the White House seven out of the 17 times he visited.
Flight records also indicated that Middleton had flown on Epstein’s infamous private jet – dubbed the “Lolita Express” – before he left politics in 1995.
The recent flood of news connected to Middleton’s suicide comes after Circuit Judge Alice Gray ordered the documents related to the investigation be made available under the Freedom of Information Act.
The visual contents from the investigation, including photos from the scene of Middleton’s death, were ordered to remain sealed to comply with a petition filed by his family.