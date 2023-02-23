Shotgun Found 30 Feet From Ex-Bill Clinton Aide Mark Middleton's Body Following His Apparent Suicide

Despite initial reports indicating otherwise, RadarOnline.com has learned a shotgun was found near the body of ex-Bill Clinton aide Mark Middleton following his apparent suicide last year.

In a surprising development to come hours after it was initially claimed no weapon was found at the scene of Middleton’s death, a new set of documents confirmed a Stoeger 12-gauge coach shotgun was found approximately 30 feet from the 59-year-old ex-Clinton aide’s deceased body.