Clinton Aide's Bizarre Death Ruled Suicide Despite NO Weapon Being Found — After He Was Discovered Tied To Tree With Electrical Cord Wrapped Around Neck & Gunshot Wound To The Chest
The mysterious death of one of Bill Clinton's top advisors, who was linked to accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, has been ruled a suicide, despite no weapon being found at the grisly scene. The police report has finally been released nine months after Mark Middleton was found with a gunshot wound to the chest, an electrical cord wrapped around his neck, and tied to a tree at a loosely Clinton-connected farm in Arkansas.
Now, RadarOnline.com has the shocking details of what the responding officer discovered when he arrived at the scene — with one of Middleton's pals telling us that they believe he was murdered.
The Arkansas judge unsealed the police report this week, months after keeping it under wraps from the public. Perry County Sheriff's Deputy Jeremy Lawson responded to the 911 call and detailed everything he saw in the report. But instead of bringing closure, it only brought more questions.
Lawson, who arrived at the scene on May 7, 2022, after ranch worker Samantha McElroy called 911 after finding a black BMW abandoned near the property, said, "Almost immediately after stepping around the corner of the cottage she started yelling."
In the police report obtained by Daily Mail, the deputy explained that "upon reaching the back of the cottage she pointed towards the rear of the property and asked if that was a person.
"I could see what at first appeared to be a man sitting near a tree, as my eyes focused better, I could see a rope of some type going from the tree limb to the male."
Lawson wrote that it was clear Middleton — who was a father of two — was already dead.
"I could see that he had a gunshot wound to the chest and that he had a knot tied in an extension cord that was around his neck and it was attached to the limb directly above him," the report read.
The deputy also revealed that after searching the abandoned BMW, authorities discovered three boxes of buckshot and a gun case; however, no weapon to explain the gunshot wound to the chest was ever found — adding more mystery to his gory passing.
A close associate of Middleton scoffed at the suicide ruling, telling RadarOnline.com that they believe Clinton's ex-advisor was murdered.
“He was murdered! At this point, it’s not just a murder, it’s an Arkansas state coverup! There is no way he killed himself," the associate, who wished to remain anonymous, told this outlet exclusively.
Middleton's former associate also questioned the box of shells in the trunk of the black BMW, insisting that Mark was "terrified" of guns and didn't own that type of vehicle.
“The man could not have even identified a shotgun shell, let alone pick out a box or bought one. Mark Middleton was terrified of guns, had no idea how to handle one, wouldn’t have even touched one --- it’s all bull----," the associate said.
“It’s to the point now where people are going to start talking because it has gotten so, so ridiculous.”
The associate continued, “The man did not even own a black BMW. Every two years Mark would custom order a pearl white Range Rover and that the only vehicle he drove! These were $250,000 Range Rovers you couldn’t buy off the car lot. White is the only color he drove. He did not own a black BMW! Neither does his wife, neither do his children. No one owns a black BMW."
They added, “The lies are just insane.”
While the police report about Middleton's questionable death has been released, the crime scene photographs taken during the investigation will remain out of public view. The suicide ruling comes after RadarOnline.com's exclusive story about the suspicious death.
Middleton is just the latest of Clinton's ex-associates who has died under mysterious circumstances.
Deputy White House counsel Vince Foster's death in 1993 was also ruled a suicide; however, the Clintons have been linked to a slew of conspiracy theories regarding potential involvement.
When Epstein's prison suicide was made public, Donald Trump retweeted theories that Clinton was involved in his former friend and convicted sex offender's death.