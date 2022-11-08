'I Think The Evidence Is Clear': Bill Clinton LAUGHS OFF Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Relationship When Questioned At Texas Rally
Bill Clinton laughed off his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein before refusing to answer questions about the alleged friendship during a campaign rally in Texas this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising and awkward confrontation took place on Monday as the 76-year-old former president was campaigning for Democratic candidates Henry Cuellar and Michelle Vallejo in the Lone Star State ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections.
While stumping for Cuellar in Laredo, Texas, Clinton was approached by Juan Mendoza, a reporter for the outlet Real America's Voice, who asked the former president point-blank about his alleged connection with the late billionaire-turned-convicted sex offender.
“Mr. Clinton, any comment on the allegation of your alleged connection with Jeffrey Epstein?” Mendoza asked, according to Daily Mail.
“I think the evidence is clear,” Clinton laughed in response before being quickly moved away from the reporter.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Clinton was accused of “covering up” his ties to Epstein ahead of his wife Hillary Clinton’s presidential run in 2016.
According to Miles and Cathy Alexander, who served as the residential managers of Epstein’s infamous Little St. James Island, Clinton reached out ahead of the 2016 election and requested the pair sign a sworn affidavit confirming they never saw the former president with Epstein at the convicted sex offender’s Caribbean residence.
Lady Victoria Hervey, an ex-girlfriend to the disgraced Prince Andrew, also spoke out and claimed Clinton and Epstein were not only connected but the two "were like brothers.”
"Clinton was definitely very close to Jeffrey," Lady Victoria said during a bombshell TV interview earlier this year. "I don't know if you saw the paintings that were in Jeffrey Epstein's house? One of them being a portrait of Bill Clinton wearing the dress that Monica Lewinsky wore when they had the affair."
"So yeah, he was super close to Jeffrey Epstein. They were like brothers, you know, and he was close to Ghislaine as well,” she added, referencing Ghislaine Maxwell who, in December 2021, was found guilty of helping traffic minors for Epstein.
One month before Epstein’s mysterious suicide inside Brooklyn, New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Facility in August 2019, Clinton released a statement via his spokesperson saying he “knew nothing” about the sex crimes Epstein committed in both Florida and New York.
Clinton also claimed he hadn’t spoken to Epstein in “well over a decade” before the billionaire’s arrest, and had never been to any of Epstein’s many residences.
“President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York,” the statement, dated July 8, 2019, read.
“He's not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade, and has never been to Little St. James Island, Epstein's ranch in New Mexico, or his residence in Florida,” Clinton’s spokesperson added.