SUICIDE TWIST — Investigation Into Death Of Clinton Advisor Linked To Epstein Reopened
The bizarre suicide death of Bill Clinton’s former advisor linked to billionaire perv Jeffrey Epstein is now an “OPEN” investigation, Radar can exclusively report.
The stunning turn of events comes after a series of explosive RadarOnline.com stories questioning the suicide death of Clinton moneyman, Mark Middleton, who was found May 7 hanging from a tree with a shotgun blast through his chest and an extension cord around his neck.
RadarOnline.com learned about the surprise twist after it filed a Freedom of Information request with the Perry County Sheriff’s Department demanding copies of the police report and crime scene photos of grisly death in a 1,100-acre farm linked to the former president just outside Perryville, Arkansas.
In an email reply, Sheriff Scott Montgomery tells Radar he cannot release the police report because the once open-and-shut case is an active investigation.
“At this time this is an open investigation, and we are not releasing any information,” Montgomery said in a June 2nd email, without elaborating.
RadarOnline.com has also learned the Perry County Coroner is also refusing to release any details about Middleton’s death because of the alleged open investigation.
“Right now, it’s considered an open case, and nothing is being released on it at this time,” a worker at the coroner’s office tells RadarOnline.com.
When pressed about the term “open-case” the worker said: “That means it’s under investigation…it’s a legal matter which I guess might be supposed as a criminal matter also, I don’t know.”
Montgomery refused to answer follow-up questions and County Coroner Bill Greene was unavailable for comment.
RadarOnline.com was unable to determine if the cover-up is based on the lawsuit filed by Middleton’s family against the sheriff and coroner asking a judge to prohibit the investigators from releasing the reports and crime scene photos of the suicide.
The lawsuit was filed May 23 in Perry County Circuit Court by Middleton’s wife, Rhea, and brother, Larry, charging the family’s privacy will be violated by the release of the case files.
“Since Mr. Middleton’s death, Mr. Middleton’s family, including the Middletons, has been harassed by outlandish, hurtful, unsupported, and offensive online articles regarding Mr. Middleton, his death, and his family,” states the lawsuit.
Radar’s investigation was sparked by one of Middleton’s terrified business associates, who anonymously came forward last month to demand an independent investigation claiming the 59-year-old father of two was extremely close to Bill Clinton and incapable of committing an elaborate suicide.
The hell-bent businessman even created makeshift gallows by lugging a table and trespassing onto a farm owned by Heifer International, whose headquarters is on the same parcel of land partially owned by Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock.
Middleton joins a growing pile of corpses associated with Epstein, who in August 2019 was suspiciously found hanged in his New York jail cell where he was awaiting a sex trafficking trial for allegedly providing a bevy of young girls to powerful politicians and businessmen – rumored to include Prince Andrew.