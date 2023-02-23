Federal Judge Rules Donald Trump Can Be Deposed In Lawsuits By Ex-FBI Employees Whom He Attacked Online

A federal judge ruled on Thursday that former president Donald Trump could be deposed in two separate lawsuits brought on by two ex-FBI employees. The former FBI officials accused Trump of unfair retaliation after they were tasked with investigating connections between his 2016 presidential campaign and influence from Russia, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In addition to attacks against the federal agency, Trump, 76, smeared the FBI publicly following the raid at his Florida private club, Mar-A-Lago, which turned up droves of boxes containing top-secret classified documents.

After the ruling, Former-FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok and former-FBI attorney Lisa Page were given the go-ahead to question the one-term president under strict guidelines.