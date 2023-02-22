Jared Kushner & Ivanka Trump Subpoenaed In January 6 Probe: Will The Former First Daughter Turn On Daddy Donald?
The January 6 Special Counsel issued subpoenas for Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, as part of the ongoing probe into ex-president Donald Trump and his impact on the insurrection at the Capitol, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Jack Smith, the head of the Special Counsel for Trump Inquiries, summoned the former president's son-in-law and daughter two weeks after he issued a subpoena to ex-vice president Mike Pence, who was made a target by the enraged mob.
Since the Capitol riot, Kushner and Ivanka have distanced themselves from Trump — and Ivanka refused to support her father's efforts to run for the White House in 2024.
Ivanka, who was present at the White House on January 6, had already been subpoenaed in a separate investigation into her family's business dealing. With the latest subpoena, critics are questioning if Ivanka will turn on her father amid their estranged relationship.
The businesswoman was influential in her father's administration and prior business deals — both Ivanka and Kushner served in Trump's administration and his 2020 bid for reelection.
Kushner was appointed a senior advisor position when his father-in-law was elected to office. In 2020, Kushner was selected to oversee Trump's presidential reelection campaign and oversaw fundraising, strategy, and advertising efforts.
Before joining her husband as a White House senior advisor in 2017, Ivanka served as Vice President of the Trump Organization, in addition to her own entrepreneurial endeavors.
Due to their affiliation with the Trump administration, Ivanka and Kushner were highlighted throughout the January 6 select committee hearings.
Through video testimony provided by Ivanka and Kushner, the televised January 6 committees revealed that Ivanka was present at the White House when the insurrection took place — and broke from her father's claim that the election was stolen.
Ivanka backed former Attorney General Bill Bar's insistence that widespread voter fraud did not take place in the 2020 presidential election.
Worse for Trump was his daughter's refusal to participate in his 2024 reelection campaign.
Tension from her father's legal issues allegedly boiled over into Ivanka's marriage.
Ivanka was seen without her wedding ring, which became a frequent habit after rumors spread that Kushner issued an ultimatum: Daddy Don or their marriage.
"Jared recognized Donald had become radioactive, and he pushed Ivanka to abandon her father for the sake of their own reputations and the future of their children," a source shared. "They still have grand ambitions and consider themselves card-carrying power brokers. But Jared knew if Ivanka continued to stand by her dad, all of his big business connections would go out the window."
While former vice president Pence's attorneys pushed back at Smith's subpoena, it's unclear what action Ivanka and Kushner will take, if any, to dismiss the order.