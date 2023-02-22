Jared Kushner & Ivanka Trump Subpoenaed In January 6 Probe: Will The Former First Daughter Turn On Daddy Donald?

The January 6 Special Counsel issued subpoenas for Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, as part of the ongoing probe into ex-president Donald Trump and his impact on the insurrection at the Capitol, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Jack Smith, the head of the Special Counsel for Trump Inquiries, summoned the former president's son-in-law and daughter two weeks after he issued a subpoena to ex-vice president Mike Pence, who was made a target by the enraged mob.

Since the Capitol riot, Kushner and Ivanka have distanced themselves from Trump — and Ivanka refused to support her father's efforts to run for the White House in 2024.