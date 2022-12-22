Hunter Biden Hires Same Lawyer Who Represented Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Ahead Of Investigations Into First Son By House Republicans

Hunter Biden has hired the same lawyer with ties to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner to represent him in the House Republicans' upcoming investigations into his overseas business dealings, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Abbe Lowell, who is one of the most high-profile defense attorneys in Washington, D.C., was added to Hunter's legal team this week to organize the first son’s defense when the 52-year-old is inevitably investigated by House Republicans after they take over Congress in January.