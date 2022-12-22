Hunter Biden Hires Same Lawyer Who Represented Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Ahead Of Investigations Into First Son By House Republicans
Hunter Biden has hired the same lawyer with ties to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner to represent him in the House Republicans' upcoming investigations into his overseas business dealings, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Abbe Lowell, who is one of the most high-profile defense attorneys in Washington, D.C., was added to Hunter's legal team this week to organize the first son’s defense when the 52-year-old is inevitably investigated by House Republicans after they take over Congress in January.
“Hunter Biden has retained Abbe Lowell to help advise him and be part of his legal team to address the challenges he is facing,” said Kevin Morris, another lawyer set to represent President Biden’s embattled son next year.
“Lowell is a well-known Washington-based attorney who has represented numerous public officials and high-profile people in DOJ investigations and trials as well as congressional investigations,” Morris continued. “Mr. Lowell will handle congressional investigations and general strategic advice.”
According to the New York Post, Lowell previously represented Ivanka and Jared when the couple was investigated by Congress and the FBI for allegedly colluding with Russia during Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign for the presidency.
Lowell also previously served as the chief minority counsel in Congress during the impeachment proceedings against President Bill Clinton in 1998. He also successfully defended two former Democratic Senators – John Edwards and Bob Menendez – from federal corruption charges in 2012 and 2017.
Lowell recently served as the main lawyer for Trump supporter Tom Barrack, who was found not guilty in November on charges he unlawfully acted as a foreign agent.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hunter’s decision to hire Lowell to his defense team comes just days before House Republicans are set to take over control of Congress on January 3.
GOP House Rep. James Comer, who will serve as the chair of the House Oversight Committee, and GOP House Rep. Jim Jordan, who will serve as head of the House Judiciary Committee, have vowed to immediately launch investigations into Hunter and his allegedly illegal overseas business dealings over the past decade.
Comer and Jordan have also vowed to investigate President Biden to determine whether he was involved and benefitted from Hunter’s business dealings.
“Our investigation is about Joe Biden,” Rep. Comer said last month after the GOP officially won back control of the House. “Was Joe Biden directly involved with Hunter Biden’s business deals and is he compromised? That’s our investigation.”
“We’re not trying to prove Hunter Biden is a bad actor,” Comer added at the time. “He is.”
The Biden Administration has since scoffed at the House Republicans’ upcoming investigations into President Biden and his son, describing the allegations as nothing more than “politically motivated attacks chock full of long-debunked conspiracy theories.”
“President Biden is not going to let these political attacks distract him from focusing on Americans’ priorities,” White House spokesperson Ian Sams said last month, “and we hope congressional Republicans will join us in tackling them instead of wasting time and resources on political revenge.”