Decorated Navy Seal Commander Found Dead At His San Diego Home Weeks After Taking Over Elite Seal Team One
The San Diego and Navy communities were shocked and saddened by the news of a decorated Navy seal, special operations Commander Robert "Bobby" Ramirez III, was found dead at his home in Southern California, a month after he accepted a new position as leader of the elite military group, Seal Team One, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Tributes mourning the unexpected loss poured in as the Navy community grieves the loss of a "great hero."
Fellow Navy officer Capt. David Abernathy was among those who issued their condolences to the Ramirez family.
"Bobby was an outstanding leader, devoted husband and father, and a good friend to us all," said Capt. Abernathy of the late Seal Team One leader. "This is a devastating loss to our community and all who knew him. We will remain in support of Bobby's family, friends and teammates during this extremely difficult time."
Those who knew Ramirez III on a more personal level also offered their sympathies amid the tragedy.
"I am devastated. Anne Ramirez and Robert Ramirez III have been my friends since high school and have represented our country through multiple deployments and sacrifices to serve the mission of the USA," said Jennifer James, a family friend. "We lost an amazing human on Monday and Anne and Bobby's story must be told."
A Navy medic, Obi Ugochukwu, described the untimely passing as a "devastating loss."
"The pain of this loss cuts really deep," Ugochukwu shared of losing his comrade. "Many of us were at Bobby’s Change of Command Ceremony and it was such a joyous occasion. I can’t understand this and I am just praying for Anne, the children and the rest of the family."
"We lost a GREAT HERO and this will hurt for a very long time," the Navy medic added.
According to the U.S. Navy, no foul play is expected to have taken place in the commander's death but the San Diego PD has opened an investigation to confirm.
Ramirez III was only 47 years old at the time of his death. He was stationed in San Diego, which serves as a large base for the aquatic division of the U.S. military, as well as the infamous location for Navy Seal training.
Navy Seal training is known for its grueling schedule and prolonged periods of time spent in the freezing Pacific ocean. An estimated 1 out of 4 recruits successfully complete the course to become a Seal.
Ramirez III joined the military in 1996 and was first commissioned (given a higher rank) in 2008.
Over the course of his tenure, Ramirez III was awarded three Combat Action Ribbons, for his service in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as five Bronze Star Medals — two of which were denoted with a Combat "V" for valor and act of heroism.