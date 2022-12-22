Decorated Navy Seal Commander Found Dead At His San Diego Home Weeks After Taking Over Elite Seal Team One

"I am devastated. Anne Ramirez and Robert Ramirez III have been my friends since high school and have represented our country through multiple deployments and sacrifices to serve the mission of the USA," said Jennifer James, a family friend. "We lost an amazing human on Monday and Anne and Bobby's story must be told."

A Navy medic, Obi Ugochukwu, described the untimely passing as a "devastating loss."

"The pain of this loss cuts really deep," Ugochukwu shared of losing his comrade. "Many of us were at Bobby’s Change of Command Ceremony and it was such a joyous occasion. I can’t understand this and I am just praying for Anne, the children and the rest of the family."

"We lost a GREAT HERO and this will hurt for a very long time," the Navy medic added.

According to the U.S. Navy, no foul play is expected to have taken place in the commander's death but the San Diego PD has opened an investigation to confirm.