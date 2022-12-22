'She Declared War': Queen Camilla Plotted To Take Down Bride-To-Be Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Nuptials
Although the royal drama appears to be at an all-time high amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's hit Netflix docuseries, palace insiders claim the tension reached a boiling point between now-Queen Camilla and his bride-to-be right before their wedding.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Prince Charles' wife had "declared war on Harry's fiancée" before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex exchanged vows in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle back in May 2018.
An insider spilled that "she said Meghan has so many strikes against her, she's unfit to become a royal."
Camilla apparently had a few issues with the former Suits actress, including Markle being a "divorcée and commoner." A well-placed insider said she told one crony at the time that if she were queen, she would "never allow this union to go forward."
The source alleged that she was also the "force behind" Charles confronting Harry.
"They had a shocking showdown, and Harry lost it," according to a royal courtier, claiming he defended his relationship and demanded they accept Markle as his future wife.
Harry made it clear that Markle was The One by popping the question with a stunning engagement ring that features two diamonds from his late mother Princess Diana's personal jewelry collection.
"Obviously not being able to meet his mom, it's so important to me to know that she's a part of this with us," Markle raved to BBC after his November 2017 proposal.
Harry echoed those sentiments and said his late mother would have approved of Markle, adding, "I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, you know so excited for me. But then, as I said, would have probably been best — best friends with Meghan."
The loved-up couple's remarks apparently struck a chord and caused a further rift with Camilla who "went berserk at the references to Diana," the insider claimed.
- 'Harry & Meghan Are Truly Cheap': Duke And Duchess Of Sussex's Netflix Doc Draws Mixed Emotions From Viewers
- Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Deny Rumors Their Desire For 'Privacy' Lead To Megxit
- 'The Hypocrisy Is Astounding': Prince Harry Nazi Photos Resurface As Bombshell Netflix Documentary Rocks Palace
With the Netflix series adding a fresh layer of tension, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned it may be tough for the royal family to get over the drama once and for all.
"As far as Charles is concerned, this is the last straw," dished a source. "Charles understands Harry feels he could have been a better father, but at the same time, he doesn't think he and the rest of the family deserve to be attacked and shamed like this."