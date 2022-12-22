Brittney Griner Pleas For Fans To Write Paul Whelan Letters As He Remains Detained In Russia After Her Prisoner Swap Release

Newly freed former Russian prisoner Brittney Griner made an emotional plea to her fans. The professional basketball player asked her supporters to write letters to Paul Whelan — who holds U.S. citizenship and remains behind bars in Russia after the Biden administration failed to secure his release in their prisoner swap for the WNBA player, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On December 9, Griner, 32, was finally released from the Russian penal camp — where she was set to carry out her 9-year sentence for a drug trafficking offense — after a high-profile swap was made in exchange for her freedom.

Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport in February after authorities discovered a hashish oil pen in her luggage.

The professional athlete is now using her controversial story to advocate for others wrongfully imprisoned overseas.