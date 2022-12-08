'The Merchant Of Death' Viktor Bout Was Exchanged For WNBA Star Brittney Griner's Release, Here's His Background

On December 8, President Joe Biden announced that a deal had been reached in regard to WNBA star Brittney Griner's imprisonment in Russia. Griner was exchanged for the release of "The Merchant of Death," Viktor Bout, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Griner, 32, had been detained in Russia since February 2022, when she was caught with a marijuana vape pen in her luggage at an airport. After an expedited trial, the 32-year-old was sentenced to nine years in prison under grueling conditions.

To better understand the negotiations that secured Griner's return home, a closer look into "The Merchant of Death" is required.

Bout's crimes were so notorious that they even captivated Hollywood — and served as the inspiration for the film, Lord of War.