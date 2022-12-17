‘Isn’t Worthy’: Prince Harry Begged Father Charles For Permission To Propose To Meghan Markle Before Engagement, Royal Family Refused To Give Blessing
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been busy exposing the royal family’s dirty laundry with their new Netflix docuseries — but their relationship was causing waves inside the palace long before they even walked down the aisle, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the situation revealed in 2016 that the lovesick Harry was desperate to marry the American actress. However, an insider said his father then-Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla had tried banning the nuptials.
The red-haired royal hunk had been secretly dating Meghan but when his father and Camilla caught wind they put their foot down.
Both believed that Meghan “isn’t worthy of their family.”
At the time, Sources said Charles even told Harry to “get rid of her — FAST!” Another source said, “Snooty Camilla doesn’t want another commoner — like William’s wife Kate — tainting the royal blood and trying to change the monarchy.”
“Camilla likes Meghan to her brother-in-law Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. She triggered public scandals by getting photographed having her toes sucked by a lover — and trying to sell access to the royal family.”
Sources said that Charles even threatened to cut off Harry’s generous allowance if he didn’t ditch Meghan.
Harry refused to listen to his father or Camilla and ended up marrying Meghan on May 19, 2018.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Duke & Duchess of Sussex dropped countless bombshells in their Netflix show.
During one scene, Harry recalled telling his family he was leaving his royal duties and moving to California.
“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father [King Charles III] say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother [Queen Elizabeth II] quietly sit there and just take it all in,” the Duke of Sussex said.
“The saddest part of it was this wedge that it created between myself and my brother,” he added.
Harry said he understood his grandmother’s behavior because he knew aides had told her his move could be viewed as “an attack on the institution.”