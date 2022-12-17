‘Isn’t Worthy’: Prince Harry Begged Father Charles For Permission To Propose To Meghan Markle Before Engagement, Royal Family Refused To Give Blessing

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been busy exposing the royal family’s dirty laundry with their new Netflix docuseries — but their relationship was causing waves inside the palace long before they even walked down the aisle, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources close to the situation revealed in 2016 that the lovesick Harry was desperate to marry the American actress. However, an insider said his father then-Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla had tried banning the nuptials.