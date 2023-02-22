Vladimir Putin FORCES Thousands Of Russian Citizens To Attend Rally Celebrating One-Year Anniversary Of Ukraine Invasion

But while the 70-year-old Russian leader was met with chants of "Russia, Russia, Russia” and the waving of Russian flags throughout the 81,000-person capacity stadium, the majority of those in attendance complained that they were forced to attend the rally in exchange for the day off from work and school.

“To be honest, I think it's absurd. We have to go and there's nothing we can do with it,” one government employee said, according to Daily Mail. “The authorities are using it as a propaganda tool to show off in the eyes of Z-patriots and those who watch TV. I wouldn't go to the event voluntarily.”