Pete Buttigieg REFUSES To Answer Questions About Ohio Train Derailment After Facing Backlash For Not Visiting State

United States Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg lashed out at a reporter, telling her he was on "personal time" after she questioned his response to the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Buttigieg, 41, has been ridiculed for his office's response in the wake of the Norfolk Southern derailment on February 3, which led to a controlled release of toxic chemicals.

On Tuesday, Buttigieg announced he would make a trip to East Palestine to see the destruction for himself — but only "when the time is right."