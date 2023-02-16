Norfolk Southern Rail Execs Blow Off Town Hall Meeting, 'Scared For Their Safety' As Anger Rages Over Ohio Chemical Train Derailment Disaster

No injuries or fatalities were reported near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state border at the time, but the derailment prompted officials to conduct a "controlled release" and burn of the chemicals onboard from several tankers at risk of exploding, leading to a series of unfortunate and concerning events.

RadarOnline.com has since learned that many are worried about the well-being of their pets and livestock. Locals have reported seeing streams full of dead fish, while other nearby residents said their chickens were found dead in their coop.

Local officials said during a press conference that most drinking water for the area is safe to drink. However, residents with private water sources were instructed to drink bottled water until the state can confirm the origin as well.