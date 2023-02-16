Norfolk Southern Rail Execs Blow Off Town Hall Meeting, 'Scared For Their Safety' As Anger Rages Over Ohio Chemical Train Derailment Disaster
Executives from the rail company Norfolk Southern failed to show up for a town hall meeting in East Palestine, Ohio, sparking outrage amongst locals following the chemical train derailment disaster.
The gathering was intended to ease fears about a toxic chemical spill after a 50-car train carrying products from Madison, Illinois, to Conway, Pennsylvania, came off the tracks on February 3, leading to a massive fire with black smoke rising and an evacuation order.
No injuries or fatalities were reported near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state border at the time, but the derailment prompted officials to conduct a "controlled release" and burn of the chemicals onboard from several tankers at risk of exploding, leading to a series of unfortunate and concerning events.
RadarOnline.com has since learned that many are worried about the well-being of their pets and livestock. Locals have reported seeing streams full of dead fish, while other nearby residents said their chickens were found dead in their coop.
Local officials said during a press conference that most drinking water for the area is safe to drink. However, residents with private water sources were instructed to drink bottled water until the state can confirm the origin as well.
Many, understandably, fear for their own health amid recent developments and persisting odors. Residents have been reporting a range of issues including respiratory infections, migraines, and rashes.
Federal partners at EPA have been onsite and monitoring indoor and outdoor air quality in the wake of the incident.
Mayor Trent Conaway stood before an audience at the local high school and declared, "The people want answers. I want answers."
"Norfolk Southern didn't show up," he explained to the crowd, explaining the execs were "scared for their safety."
- Canadian School Board Demands 'Professional' Dress Code In Response To Teacher's Controversial Plastic Surgery
- Johnny Depp's Longtime Pal, Legendary Rock N' Roll Guitarist Jeff Beck Dead At 78
- 'I Have A New Family!' Lynette Romero Addresses 'Worried' Fans, Reveals She's Joining NBC4 After KTLA Exit & Mark Mester's On-Air Meltdown
A representative for the rail company issued a statement, reading, "Unfortunately, after consulting with community leaders, we have become increasingly concerned about the growing physical threat to our employees and members of the community around this event stemming from the increasing likelihood of the participation of outside parties."
Amid the outcry and concerns, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said that his office is considering legal action against the rail operator.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Erin Brockovich, an environmental lawyer and consultant, whose work turned into the hit 2000 film starring Julia Roberts, also advised residents to "get out" if they don't feel safe, suggesting locals take care of themselves as a priority.