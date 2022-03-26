Formula One Driver Mick Schumacher Miraculously Survives Horrific 170 MPH Crash During Grand Prix Qualifying Race

The Haas driver's car made impact with the wall at a reported 170 mph before being flung up the track and launching all the way up to turn-12.

Fans in the stands and commentators alike feared the worst as Schumacher remained in his car after the collision without any sign of moving for a long stretch of time. Luckily, the German driver was lifted out of the car by emergency services who quickly raced to the hidden and was reportedly fully conscious and talking to the doctors.