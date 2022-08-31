ICU Nurse Suffered 'Frightening' Mental Collapse Before Horrific L.A. Crash Claiming 6 Lives Including Pregnant Mother & Unborn Child

They not only noted her four-year struggle with bipolar disorder and mental health issues which apparently began sometime in 2018, but also of a determination made by doctors.

Linton was said to have suffered an "apparent lapse of consciousness" as she blew past the intersection around 90 MPH in her Mercedes-Benz down La Brea Avenue shortly after 1:30 PM on August 4.

Nearby cameras captured the entire incident as it disturbingly unfolded.

"She has no recollection of the events that led to her collision," wrote doctor William Winter, who treated Linton at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, according to the New York Times. "The next thing she recalled was lying on the pavement and seeing that her car was on fire."