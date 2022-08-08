'She Will Have To Live With This': Family Of Pregnant Woman Who Died In LA Multi-Car Crash Forgives Driver

The grieving sister of a pregnant woman killed in the fiery La Brea car crash said she has forgiven the driver responsible for the multi-vehicle collision.

"I just want to tell her that we forgive her," Sha'seana Kerr said after the tragic passing of her sibling Asherey Ryan, 23. "She will have to live with this for the rest of her life. That's why she was spared. We understand it already."