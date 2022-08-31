Ben Affleck Takes Son To Burger King Drive-Thru After Returning From Second Honeymoon With J. Lo In Italy
From Italian food to fast food! Ben Affleck wasted no time getting back to American cuisine after returning home from a whirlwind trip to Italy for his second honeymoon with wife Jennifer Lopez. Radar can confirm that Affleck, 50, took his son and his Tesla through the Burger King drive-thru on Tuesday in Los Angeles, just one day after coming home from their vacation.
The Accountant star was spotted in the driver's seat of his black luxury vehicle and ordering a meal for himself and his only son, Samuel, 10, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Their father-son date marks the first time the two have seen each other since RadarOnline.com reported that Affleck stuck his three children on a private jet in Georgia and sent them home solo after his second wedding to J. Lo on August 20.
Affleck looked happy to be back in the company of his youngest kid. Wearing a navy button-up, dark jeans, and his new wedding ring, J. Lo's husband proved he was a dotting dad by indulging in fast food with his son despite having a health-conscious wife at home.
Samuel appeared cheerful for his day out with his famous father. Keeping it casual in gray sweats and a t-shirt, he couldn't wipe the smile off his face as he loaded his bag into Affleck's car.
In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, the Argo actor was photographed pulling his Tesla sedan up to the drive-thru before rolling his window down, sticking his arm out of the vehicle, and ordering their meals.
The transaction went smoothly, despite Affleck not having the best luck when it comes to drive-thrus.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Affleck crashed his Mercedes during a coffee run with his then-fiancée in April. The couple were attempting to get some afternoon caffeine when the award winner ran his nice ride into a Starbucks sign. The chaotic scene was captured on video, showing the damage he did to his car.
Affleck has enough money to fix any damage from the crash after offloading his $30 million Pacific Palisades home this week. Unfortunately, the property comes with bad juju.
Affleck's mansion was the target of a masked home intruder last year, with LAPD telling RadarOnline.com they never caught the suspect.