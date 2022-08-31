‘I Will No Longer Sit Back’: ‘RHOBH’ Star Diana Jenkins Fires Off Cease And Desist To Ex-Bravo Star Dana Wilkey Over Madame Accusations

Jenkins takes issue with a YouTube video posted by Wilkey on November 10, 2021 where she “falsely states that Ms. Jenkins had extramarital affairs with Rio Ferdinand, Justin Timberlake, and Guy Ritchie.

She said the lies continued on Wilkey’s podcast in May 2022. She said accusations were made that Jenkins had affairs, was connected to Muammar Gadaffi and received stolen funds from him, that she was involved in sex-trafficking, that she introduced actress Hayden Panettiere and other celebrities to “men and women” who would pay them for sex, that her charitable foundation was involved in the assassination of the president of Haiti and that she “facilitated the sale of a 14-year-old Bosnian girl to Jeffrey Epstein.