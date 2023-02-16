President Joe Biden's Brother Jim ADMITS To Negotiating $140M Deal With Saudi Arabia In 2012 'Because Of Relationship' With Then-VP Brother

President Joe Biden’s brother Jim reportedly brokered a secret $140 million deal with Saudi Arabia specifically because of his close relationship with his then-vice president brother, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a shocking development to come as President Biden is already under investigation by House Republicans over his family’s allegedly illegal overseas business dealings, Biden’s 73-year-old younger brother is now accused of brokering a deal with Saudi Arabia in 2012 on behalf of a United States construction company.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

According to newly released affidavits obtained by Daily Mail, Jim told a former senior U.S. Treasury official now working as a private investigator that he was specifically hired to negotiate the deal “because of his position and relationship” with then-Vice President Biden. Jim also reportedly claimed Saudi Arabia “would not dare stiff the brother of the Vice-President who would be instrumental to the deal.”

Source: Mega

“[Jim Biden] stated that he was often sent to meetings to represent Hill because 'of course, the name didn't hurt,' and he was the former Vice-President's brother, or words to that effect,” former Treasury official Thomas Sullivan described in the affidavit. “He repeated this statement at least twice during the interview.” “I asked specifically if he had attended a meeting with the Saudi Ministry of Trade in mid-February 2012 to receive the final payment for the work Hill had performed,” Sullivan continued. “He answered that, to the best of his memory, he had been at such a meeting, and that the reason he had attended was ‘because of his position and relationship’ with his brother.”

Article continues below advertisement

The affidavit also indicated President Biden’s younger brother was hired by U.S. construction company Hill because the Saudi government owed the company $140 million for their work constructing desalination plants dating back to the 1980s. Jim was also reportedly hired to “fix a back-door settlement” worth $100 million between Hill and the Saudi government in 2011 – although the construction company is accused of failing to pay other lawyers their 40% cut for working on the case before Jim Biden was brought in.

Source: Mega

“I asked [Jim] Biden to describe his position with Hill International,” Sullivan explained further in the affidavit. “He said that he had been hired to do ‘business development’ work for them and that Saudi Arabia was a country that Hill had him assigned to assist with.” “James stated that he was told that the final payment would be made in both cash and ‘a very large amount’ of new future contract work.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden has regularly denied having any knowledge of overseas business deals involving his younger brother and his son, Hunter Biden. But according to Jim’s wife Sara, her husband and President Biden are “very close, and they tell each other everything” – suggesting the president was privy to his brother brokering a deal with Saudi Arabia in 2012. Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free

Meanwhile, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer has reportedly obtained copies of the recently released affidavits and plans to use the legal documents in his ongoing investigation into President Biden and the Biden family’s foreign business dealings. “Evidence obtained by Committee Republicans reveals Joe Biden lied to the American people about his involvement in his family’s business schemes,” Comer said upon announcing the House investigations into President Biden. “If President Biden is compromised by deals with foreign adversaries and they are impacting his decision making, this is a threat to national security,” he continued. “The American people deserve transparency and accountability about the Biden family’s influence peddling.”